In Fortnite, emotes have grown widely popular to the point where the most iconic ones have come from TikTok.

Like Fortnite, TikTok has grown to be such a major platform, bringing many people of all different ages and from all parts of the world. Over time, some of the iconic dances made by TikTok users have slowly made their way into Fortnite. These TikTok dances have become some of the most used emotes in-game.

Here’s a list of the top 5 most popular TikTok Fortnite emotes ever.

Top 5 TikTok Fortnite Emotes

#5– Savage

First up, the dance using the famous song "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion hit Fortnite and became hugely popular with many players using this emote.

The viral "Savage" dance by Keara Wilson is now available as an emote on Fortnite. pic.twitter.com/RBCDZcOf0D — Stallion Access (@StallionAccess) December 26, 2020

The song is very famous all across social media platforms and even bigger on TikTok, where Keara Wilson, a TikTok user, created the viral dance that would later make it to Fortnite.

#4– Say So

Doja Cat’s "Say So" song was a viral hit when it came out in 2019, alongside its viral dance created by Haley Sharpe on TikTok.

This emote is used several times over in Fortnite as a troll dance and does a great job of getting on people's nerves. Otherwise, its catchy song and dance have been a viral sensation for the last two years.

#3– Toosie Slide

The Toosie Slide was another immediate hit when it came to TikTok. Several TikTok users began doing the “Toosie Slide” challenge, culminating in over 4.5 million videos being made altogether on TikTok.

The original dance was made by the one and only Toosie, who made the dance in under an hour and gave it to Drake for the song. Of course, later Drake’s collaboration hit Fortnite, bringing in the viral Toosie Slide dance with him.

#2– The Renegade

The Renegade dance was created by Jalaiah Harmon, who didn’t even expect her dance for "Lottery" by K Camp, to ever go as viral as it did.

Go, go, go, go, let's go and bust out some 🔥 moves by @Jalaiah



The Renegade Emote is available now in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/EeXtdcxubh — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 18, 2020

Of course, it seems overnight her Renegade dance has become one of the most viral dances on TikTok to date, and it quickly made its way to Fortnite and is now a widely used emote in Fortnite that continues to be used daily.

#1– Rollie

The Rollie dance was created during the making of "Rolex" by Ayo and Teo.

The song would eventually blow up years later on TikTok, helping solidify the viral Rollie dance even further all across social media platforms. Of course, it made its way to Fortnite and became one of the most used TikTok dances ever.