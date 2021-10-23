Top 5 rare back blings in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Back blings are some of the more underrated cosmetics you will find in Fortnite Battle Royale.

Everyone loves putting on a new skin, using a new pickaxe, or trying out the hottest emote available in Fortnite. When it comes to back blings, though, it takes a special one to stay relevant.

That is why there are so many rare back blings. Some players never get their hands on them because they don't jump at the chance and the back blings don't return to the Fortnite item shop.

5 rarest back blings as of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

5) Rust Bucket

The Rust Bucket back bling. (Image via Epic Games)

The Rust Bucket back bling was given to Fortnite players in Chapter 1 Season 3 as a gift. The battle royale was having some system trouble for a few days, resulting in it being offline, so this back bling was offered as a token of apology. As of Chapter 2 Season 8, it is rarely seen.

4) Black Shield

The Black Shield back bling. (Image via Epic Games)

Black Shield is one of the more popular back blings of the rare bunch. It was the Tier 70 reward of the Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass. Back then, the game was not nearly as populated as it is now. It was also much harder to grind through the Battle Pass, making this one hardly seen in Chapter 2.

3) Backup Plan

The Backup Plan back bling. (Image via Epic Games)

The Backup Plan is a bit rarer than the Black Shield because of the method to obtain it. This Fortnite back bling was a Twitch Prime reward in early 2018. Back then, the now-named Prime Gaming wasn't as widely known. If you didn't have Prime and didn't link your Epic Games account to Twitch, you won't have any clue this even existed.

2) Insignia

The Insignia back bling. (Image via Epic Games)

Insignia is a back bling only obtained through a promotion in China with Tencent's Wegame platform. For some reason, the numbers for Fortnite just aren't there in China as they are in the rest of the world. That makes this back bling one of the rarest in Chapter 2 Season 8.

1) Penguin

The Penguin back bling. (Image via Epic Games)

If Insignia is rare, the Penguin back bling is a hidden treasure. It doesn't really fit with anything other than the winter season like Insignia does. Another Tencent promotion in China made this available, but you will be hard-pressed to find someone in Fortnite Battle Royale with this back bling at all in Chapter 2 Season 8.

