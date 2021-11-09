Top 5 rare Fortnite skins that players can't get anymore

Fortnite has over 1000 skins and with each passing season the number only increases. Even with so many skins, there are a few that the community adores but not many have the privilege of playing with.

Since 2017, Epic Games has discontinued multiple skins and some of them are now the rarest of the lot in Fortnite. While some might return, others have simply been discontinued, and it will take a huge effort from Epic to see them make reapparances.

Top 5 Fortnite skins that might never return to the Item Shop again

5) Aerial Assault Trooper

This skin was first released in Season 1 of Fortnite in October 2017. Since then, this OG skin has made fifty appearances in the Item Shop, all in 2017. It was last seen in the Item Shop in December 2017. It can be safely confirmed that the original Aerial Assault Trooper might not make a return to the game.

4) Omega

Launched in the Season 4 Battle Pass in 2018, this outfit can change its appearance by leveling up. There are five different variations and the light color can be changed by selecting "Edit Style" in the Locker.

However, unlike other Battle Pass skins, the Omega set can no longer be unlocked, and has not been seen again post the end of Fortnite Season 4 in 2018. As a result, this is another skin that might never return to the game.

3) Royale Bomber

This skin was a PlayStation exclusive and could only be obtained by purchasing the Fortnite PlayStation bundle that was released in Season 4 in 2018. There is no other way of obtaining the skin and since Season 4, it has not made its way back into the game.

It is also perhaps one of the more expensive skins that showed up, and has therefore become a show-off factor for older players.

2) Galaxy

Another promotional skin, the Galaxy outfit, was released in August 2018 along with the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Tab S4 devices. The skin was also a part of the beta release of the Andriod version of the game, that was also launched in the same year.

The Galaxy skin was a huge favorite in the community due to its design and helped both the parties in rocketing their sales. However, in all probability, this skin will never make it back to the Item Shop.

1) Havicat

This was a Chapter 1 Season 5 skin that represented a character from a Turkish play. This skin is one of the most unique in Fortnite and was last seen over 800 days ago in the Item Shop.

Considered to be one of the rarest skins in Fortnite, there is a good chance players will never see it make a comeback in the Item Shop.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan