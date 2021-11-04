Top 5 rarest Battle Pass skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

High tier Battle Pass skins are some of the most iconic and rare skins in the Fortnite Battle Royale.

Chapter 2 Season 8 has its own Battle Pass with several skins that players can obtain. Those skins aren't nearly as rare as some of the ones that have come from the Battle Passes in the past.

Fortnite has been through an entire chapter with many seasons to its name, providing players with plenty of Battle Passes and skins. Undoubtedly, the older Battle Pass skins are becoming more rare by the day.

Which are the rarest Battle Pass skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

5) Blue Squire

The Blue Squire skin. (Image via Epic Games)

Blue Squire is the Tier 1 skin reward for the Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass. Even though it is available as soon as you unlock the Battle Pass, this skin is still considered extremely rare this far into the game's life. You just don't see many players with any skins or those that even played in Season 2.

4) The Reaper

The Reaper skin. (Image via Epic Games)

The Reaper, known as the original John Wick skin before a John Wick crossover took place, was the Tier 100 reward for Chapter 1 Season 3. You'll find plenty of the newer John Wick skin throughout the island, but will be hard-pressed to come across one of these.

3) Dire

The Dire skin. (Image via Epic Games)

Dire is one of the coolest concepts for a Battle Pass skin in the history of Fortnite. It was the Tier 100 skin in Chapter 1 Season 6. The Dire skin started out as a simple man, but additional styles could be unlocked until it reached a full-fledged werewolf with various colors to choose from.

2) Black Knight

The Black Knight skin. (Image via Epic Games)

Back to Season 2, here is the Black Knight. There was no Tier 100 in Chapter 1 Season 2. The Battle Pass went to Tier 70. That might seem like an easy feat to accomplish, but Fortnite did not have the same XP gaining capabilities then as it does now. Reaching Tier 70 in Season 2 was near impossible without constant grinding, making this skin super rare.

1) Omega (Fully Unlocked)

The fully unlocked Omega skin. (Image via Epic Games)

Omega was one of the first Fortnite skins to include upgrades or unlockable styles. Nowadays, you can gain XP after a season ends to obtain all of a skin's styles. In Chapter 1 Season 4, you had to complete all of the challenges within the season. That saw many players end Season 4 without the fully unlocked version of Omega. It's a rare moment seeing one in Chapter 2 Season 8.

