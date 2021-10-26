Top 5 rarest collaboration skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

There are tons of Fortnite collaborations, with new ones coming each season. Just this season has seen Dune, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, DC Comics and more.

Fortnite is always introducing new crossovers, so the older ones keep getting a little bit more rare with every update. This is especially true for skins that don't return for a while after their initial release.

These make for some of the rarest skins in the game, as collaborations are hit or miss depending on what brand they are and how the players feel. Many players don't like the overabundance of collaborative skins, so they don't buy them, thus making them even more rare.

Here are a few of the rarest collaboration skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

5 of the rarest collaborative skins in Fortnite this season

5) Gridiron (NFL collaboration)

The NFL collaborative skins, which could be customized for any NFL team's jersey and any player's number, haven't been in the Item Shop in 630 days. This singular fact makes their absence one of the longest in the game.

These skins are more rare than others, as NFL fans who also play Fortnite represent a niche community. Additionally, they weren't the most bought skins at the time, either.

4) Kylo Ren

The sequel trilogy's main antagonist hasn't been seen in the Fortnite Item Shop in 532 days, making it a long time in between appearances. There have been several Star Wars skins, but this one has one of the longest droughts. As a result, only a few players have it.

3) Rey

Rey edged out Kylo Ren, as her Fortnite skin hasn't been seen in 538 days. Star Wars skins were fairly popular, but haven't returned in a long time, making them pretty rare. For Star Wars fans that missed out, there's no telling if and when they'll return to Fortnite.

Rey, the rarest Star Wars collaboration skin. (Image via Epic Games)

2) Chief Hopper

The original Stranger Things collaboration strangely didn't return to fight back the Sideways. Especially since the collaboration is in the same essence as the show's 'The Upside Down'. Chief Hopper has been absent for 718 days, making it one of the rarest collaboration skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite @FortniteGame The gate has been opened.Get the new Stranger Things set from the Item Shop now including the Chief Hopper and Demogorgon outfits and Vines Wrap! #FortniteXStrangerThings The gate has been opened.Get the new Stranger Things set from the Item Shop now including the Chief Hopper and Demogorgon outfits and Vines Wrap! #FortniteXStrangerThings https://t.co/q8OhyWnWdW

1) Black Widow

Black Widow has been in the Fortnite Item Shop a total of six times, which isn't that many. However, it's the date that makes her the rarest collaborative skin. She's been absent from the Item Shop for 904 days, the longest ever for a collaboration.

The Snow Suit version, which was released for her movie, was seen much more recently (104 days), but the original is completely away without leave (AWOL).

