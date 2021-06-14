Top 5 rarest Fortnite back blings as of 2021

Back blings are an integral part of any Fortnite bundle that loopers can buy from the Item Shop. The back bling compliments the cosmetic from the bundle pack. Aside from the bundle, back blings are also available as independent items from the shop.

Players love possessing all kinds of back blings to create a sort of collection. Although Epic has introduced various back blings from time to time, some of these have been away from the game for a long time.

Fortnite Season 7: Rare back blings as of 2021

#1 - Backup Plan

Backup Plan back bling is one of the rarest items in Fortnite. It was released back in 2018 and was part of one of the first collaboration events done by Epic.

Gamers with Twitch subscriptions were rewarded with the Backup Plan back bling. However, at that point in time, Twitch was not as popular as it is today. It's why only a few players got the back bling.

Thanks for your patience. We're back! Squad up in @FortniteGame with the EXCLUSIVE #TwitchPrime Pack! A Havoc Outfit complete with Back Bling, A Sub Commander Outfit with a Slipstream Glider, and Twitch Chat Emotes await you after linking your accounts: https://t.co/RrmA4T2uIf pic.twitter.com/GU4H88q7cw — PrimeGaming (@primegaming) March 1, 2018

#2 - Swag Bag

Swag Bag back bling is one of the rarest back blings in Fortnite. It was introduced as part of the Season 3 starter pack. The back bling is away from the game, and it seems Epic has no intention of bringing it anytime soon.

Jump into Fortnite Battle Royale with the new Ace Pack.



For $4.99 USD you’ll get 600 V-Bucks, The Ace Outfit and the Swag Bag Back Bling.



Get it now in-game! pic.twitter.com/H2QH3dwz0o — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 28, 2018

#3 - Rescue Unit

The Rescue Unit back bling is part of another collaboration event with Epic. The developers partnered with Nvidia, and the gamers who purchased the graphics card were rewarded with the Rescue Unit back bling.

Not only does this make the Rescue Unit back bling a rare item, but it is also one of the most expensive as well.

Fortnite NVIDIA Geforce Bundle



GeForce Counterattack Set Bundle Includes:

• "Reflex" Outfit - Rare

• "Pivot" Glider - Rare

• "Angular Axe" - Uncommon

• "Response Unit" Back Bling

• 2000 V-Bucks



Price: DM for details#fortnite #fortniteaccount #fortniteaccountforsale pic.twitter.com/Hjjo5v17SK — shorelinegang (@shorelinegang) December 26, 2018

#4 - Black Shield

Completing quests and ranking up tiers is easier nowadays compared to the initial seasons in Fortnite. Players had a tough time grinding XPs to rank up in the Battle Pass. As a result, most of the rewards went unclaimed.

The Black Shield back bling was an exclusive in-game item that was available after gamers unlocked tier 70 in Season 2. It remains one of the rarest back blings in the game as only a handful of players were able to get hold of it.

Jazwares Fortnite 4" Black Shield Back Bling Backpack (for Black Knight figure) https://t.co/XvcPoUcPxT pic.twitter.com/qmiONaO9O0 — AmazonBay4u (@AmazonBay4u) July 3, 2020

#5 - Rust Bucket

This particular back bling was available for three days in the Fortnite Item Shop. Epic rolled out the back bling as compensation after Fortnite went offline for three days during Season 3.

Fortnite was not very popular during that time and had very few gamers. The back bling was claimed by a few loopers, making it one of the rarest back blings in the game.

Edited by suwaidfazal