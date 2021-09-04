Top 5 rarest Fortnite emotes in 2021

Fortnite emotes are part of what makes the Epic Games Battle Royale title so popular. However, as is the case with most things in Fortnite, there are some emotes that are much rarer than the others. Most of the rare emotes in Fortnite are those that were featured in Chapter 2 - Season 2.

Here are the top five rarest emotes in Fortnite in 2021.

Rarest Fortnite emotes

5) Kiss the Cup

The Kiss the Cup emote is one of the rarest emotes in Fortnite. It was released in Chapter 1 - Season 9, and was made available in the Fortnite Item Shop on 27 July 2019. It could be obtained from the Item Shop for 200 V-Bucks.

Strangely, however, the emote was removed from the Item Shop the very next day, on 28 July 2019. The Kiss the Cup emote has not been seen in Fortnite ever since.

4) Widow's Pirouette

Widow's Pirouette was a Marvel-themed emote from the Avengers set in Fortnite. It was released on 25 April 2019, and was last seen in the Fortnite Item Shop on 6 May 2019. When it was available, players could obtain the Widow's Pirouette emote in Fortnite for 200 V-Bucks.

3) Tidy

The Tidy emote in Fortnite was added to the game during Chapter 1 - Season 3.

Fortnite's Tidy emote first appeared in the Item Shop on 30 April 2018, and could be purchased for 500 V-Bucks. However, it was removed from the Item Shop soon after, on 12 December 2018. It has not been seen in the shop ever since.

2) Fresh

Fresh was one of the OG emotes in Fortnite and was added to the game during Chapter 1 - Season 1.

Fortnite's Fresh emote was added to the game on 16 December 2017, and could be purchased from the Item Shop for 800 V-Bucks. It was removed from the Item Shop on 21 November 2018, and it has now been 1,022 days since Fresh was last seen in the Fortnite Item Shop.

1) Rambunctious

The Rambunctious emote first appeared in the game when Chapter 1 - Season 4 was ongoing.

The emote was made available in the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks on 9 June 2018. However, it was removed on 12 November 2018. Therefore, it has now been off the Fortnite Item Shop for 1,031 days.

These are the top five rarest emotes in Fortnite that have not appeared in the Item Shop for years now.

