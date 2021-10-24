Top 5 rarest Icon Series skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Fortnite Icon Series has taken some of the world's most recognizable faces from the game and put them into the Battle Royale as a skin.

There is bound to be a handful of players in each lobby with a Fortnite Icon Series skin. Not every one of them is as popular or as used as the others, however. Some are pretty rare.

Currently, there are 15 Icon Series skins in Fortnite. There are five of them which stand out as rare compared to the others. The likes of Marshmello and Ninja won't be on this list for Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Five most rare Icon Series skins

5) Astro Jack

The Astro Jack skin (Image via Epic Games)

Astro Jack is another Travis Scott-inspired Fortnite skin. It was priced at 2,000 when it launched in Chapter 2 Season 2. As of Chapter 2 Season 8, you don't see much of it anymore because of the other skins available, whether through the item shop or Battle Pass.

4) Loserfruit

The Loserfruit skin (Image via Epic Games)

It was exciting to learn that Loserfruit was getting her own Icon Series set in Fortnite. The set launched nearly a year and a half ago, so much like Astro Jack, there have been plenty of other skins for players to use in that time. Seeing a Loserfruit skin on the island is pretty rare nowadays.

3) Harry Kane

The Harry Kane skin (Image via Epic Games)

Harry Kane is an iconic footballer. The striker, like many other celebrities and media franchises, teamed up with Fortnite. He came to the game, and players could drop from the Battle Bus with his appearance. It has been a little while since his set was in the item shop, and not many people used it in the first place.

2) TheGrefg

The Grefg Icon Series set (Image via Epic Games)

TheGrefg has one of the cooler skins from the creator side of the Fortnite Icon Series. Some of the Icon Series sets don't get the love and fanfare that others do, though. While TheGrefg skin is probably sitting in many lockers, people don't put it on in the Battle Royale.

1) Major Lazer

The Major Lazer skin (Image via Epic Games)

Major Lazer was created to pay homage to the EDM trio by the same name. This is the least seen Fortnite Icon Series skin of them all. The entire set is fantastic, but for some reason, you won't run into a Major Lazer skin wearer while avoiding the Storm.

