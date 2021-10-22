Top 5 rarest pickaxes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Pickaxes are the backbone of Fortnite Battle Royale, being the most common and effective way to harvest building materials.

They come with their own unique sounds and effects when hacking away at trees or a brick wall. While not as popular as some Fortnite skins or emotes, pickaxes are still a cool part of a character's look.

As of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, there have been hundreds of pickaxes available. Several of them are rarely seen in the current state of the Battle Royale, making them super rare.

The 5 rarest pickaxes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

5) Death Valley

The Death Valley pickaxe. (Image via Epic Games)

Death Valley is a fairly popular pickaxe in Fortnite. The fact that it was released in Chapter 1 Season 1 and hasn't been in the item shop in nearly 1,000 days makes it extremely rare. The 1,500 V-Bucks price point certainly didn't help its total population either.

4) Flimsie Flail

The Flimsie Flail pickaxe. (Image via Epic Games)

Part of the Hot Air set, the Flimsie Flail pickaxe was added in Chapter 1 Season 7. It, like the previous pickaxe, hasn't been seen in the Fortnite item shop in almost 1,000 days. It is available for only 800 V-Bucks, so it was purchased a lot more, but it still barely makes an appearance in Chapter 2 Season 8.

3) Tooth Pick

The Tooth Pick pickaxe. (Image via Epic Games)

The Tooth Pick pickaxe is another that hasn't been in the Fortnite item shop for nearly quadruple digit days. Chapter 1 Season 1 saw its release, but the Tooth Pick hasn't been available for purchase since January 30, 2019. It is an awesome pickaxe, but you just don't see it anymore.

Jurainis @Just39390424 #tooth #pick This pickaxe is One of the rarest pickaxe In the game It's not be In item shop 1370 days. Comment if you have it. #Fortnite #Fortnite Leaks #axe This pickaxe is One of the rarest pickaxe In the game It's not be In item shop 1370 days. Comment if you have it. #Fortnite #FortniteLeaks #axe #tooth #pick https://t.co/3GITigLX7f

2) Drumbeat Pickaxe

The Drumbeat pickaxe. (Image via Epic Games)

This pickaxe has spent the longest time out of the item shop compared to the others. It has been 1,143 days since it was made available for purchase. It was 500 V-Bucks at the time of its release in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5 and only appeared in the item shop on two different days.

1) Axe of Champions

The Axe of Champions pickaxe. (Image via Epic Games)

Despite being a newer pickaxe in Fortnite, this one will be considered the rarest of them all for some time. It is only given to a current FNCS Champion. When a new FNCS Champion is crowned, the pickaxe is taken away and given to them.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX The Axe of Champions pickaxe will be exclusive to the current FNCS Champions until the next Champions are crowned! The Axe of Champions pickaxe will be exclusive to the current FNCS Champions until the next Champions are crowned! https://t.co/ja5TLWOn3s

The incredibly low number of people that have had this pickaxe makes it as rare as it can be.

