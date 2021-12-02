Top 5 things to do before Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 ends

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is drawing to a close. The season has under three days left, as December 4 will be the live event that closes out this season and chapter. Chapter 3 Season 1 is on the way, making everything from Chapter 2 Season 8 irrelevant after Saturday. There are certain things Fortnite players need to do before the season ends. Here's what needs to be completed before then.

What to do before Fortnite Chapter 3 begins soon

5) Complete all challenges

These challenges will not hold over into Chapter 3. All of them will expire when the season ends, so it will be the last chance to complete any of them. It's less important for players who have maxed out their battle pass, but still. This includes Cube Queen challenges, which will be the last chance to unlock her cosmetics.

NPC challenges will expire when the season ends (Image via Epic Games)

4) Level up

Whether this is from completing challenges or simply by playing, players who want to get to a high level or simply complete the battle pass have very few opportunities to do so left. The season is ending very soon, and Fortnite players will begin back at level one, so this is it for the high level of Chapter 2 Season 8.

3) Claim free rewards

Any free rewards that have been given out have to be claimed before the season ends. Otherwise, they'll expire alongside the rest of Chapter 2 Season 8. It's all going away when Chapter 3 arrives, so players need to get what they earned beforehand.

Each page has free rewards on it (Image via Epic Games)

2) Spend gold

Players will reset their gold totals after the season ends, so there's no reason to have any. Buy exotic weapons, buy items from NPCs, activate rifts, or anything else that requires gold. It can't be taken to the next season, so why save it?

1) Take it all in

The game is likely about to change significantly. The map, the players, the skins, the weapons, and the storyline will not be the same. They're likely going to be completely different, so players should one last time enjoy Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, which has been great.

The End is drawing near (Image via Epic Games)

The season ends on December 4, so after that, none of this will be doable.

