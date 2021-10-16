Top 5 times Jonesy stole the spotlight in Fortnite

Jonesy is easily the most popular and recognizable original character from Fortnite Battle Royale.

He started as the default skin for newer players and eventually became an icon more important to the Fortnite lore than anyone could have ever imagined. Jonesy is indeed that special.

The character has been the basis for several Fortnite skins and is at the forefront of many cutscenes pertaining to the game's storyline. It is safe to say that Jonesy has stolen the spotlight numerous times.

5 best spotlight-stealing moments from Jonesy in Fortnite

5) Skull Trooper

The Skull Trooper skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Skull Trooper was one of the first truly rare skins in Fortnite. It has returned a handful of times till now, so it isn't as rare as it once was, but back in the day, the Skull Trooper was a skin only the elite had. Jonesy is the basis for the Skull Trooper skin. That was the start of him stealing the spotlight.

4) Agent Jones

Agent Jones has been seen throughout Fortnite for a variety of seasons now. At the center of the lore, Agent Jones was added as a skin. It was the first unlockable in the Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass. While his appearances in the story cinematics are much more iconic, Agent Jones being a playable skin was a huge moment.

3) Bunker Jonesy

The Volcano was ready to erupt in Chapter 1 Season 8. When it did, Jonesy and Peely took shelter in a bunker. There isn't any food, but once Season 9 begins, Jonesy is saved. At that point, he had grown a beard and looked just plain awful. He also turned Peely into a smoothie.

2) The Zero Point

The entire Zero Point saga has been a huge turning point for Fortnite and the Jonesy character. As Agent Jones, or John Jones, he undertook the mission to prevent the island's destruction with the Zero Point. That saw him recruit several hunters, which kicked off a season of massive collaborations.

1) The Device

The Device event was when Fortnite players got their first glimpse of Jonesy's importance to the game's story. The event placed players in his office as he spoke on the phone outside. He then entered, shocked to see the player just before they went back to the island. All eyes were on what his purpose was at that point.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi