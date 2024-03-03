Top 5 underrated Fortnite Battle Passes 

The Battle Pass system has become a hallmark element of Fortnite, providing various cosmetic rewards, including skins, gliders, back blings, and much more, as players level up and progress through the tiers.

Many Battle Passes throughout the game's history have received widespread praise from the community, while others have flown under the radar, not getting the recognition they deserve.

This article will cover what the Fortnite community thinks are the five most underrated Battle Passes throughout the game's history.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the community's opinion and not the writer's.

The Fortnite community thinks these Battle Passes deserve more love

5) Chapter 2 Season 5 - Zero Point

Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

While Chapter 2 Season 5 is widely remembered for its storyline significance and interesting gameplay mechanics, it also served as the season where Epic Games took collaborations to another level.

With the introduction of The Mandalorian alongside other original characters, such as the iconic Man Cake, many players feel like the Zero Point Battle Pass offerings have been highly underappreciated.

Unfortunately, the Zero Point Battle Pass is often overshadowed by Chapter 2 Season 5's focus on individual franchise crossovers and not on the Battle Pass as a whole.

4) Chapter 4 Season 3 - Wilds

Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

While a lot of players do not have fond memories when it comes to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, a lot of them agree that the Battle Pass offerings for this season were quite exciting. With the Battle Pass featuring iconic skins like Optimus Prime alongside a new twist on the beloved Meowscles skin with the Purradise Meowscles, the Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass has managed to stand out in a lot of players' memories.

Despite the impressive offerings, the Wilds Battle Pass is largely overshadowed by the underwhelming gameplay that accompanied the season and left a sour taste for many members of the Fortnite community.

3) Chapter 2 Season 3 - Splash Down

Chapter 2 Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Chapter 2 Season 3, commonly known as the Underwater season by many players, brought plenty of new and interesting offerings in the form of Battle Pass rewards. The Pass not only featured Aquaman, the king of the seven seas from DC, but also introduced the concept of the Build-A-Brella, a customizable umbrella glider.

However, the Chapter 2 Season 3 Battle Pass is often overlooked by players, potentially due to the mixed reactions to this season's map and its waterlogged themes.

2) Chapter 2 Season 6 - Primal

Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Yet another season that is widely considered to be underwhelming by the Fortnite community, Chapter 2 Season 6 introduced players to the wild aspects of the game. The Battle Pass featured the long-awaited Agent Jones skin, alongside other fitting additions like Lara Croft and the Spire Assassin, outfits that beautifully complimented the season's primal theme.

While the Battle Pass was undoubtedly fitting and impressive, the introduction of Primal and Makeshift weapons invited negative reactions from players, causing the Battle Pass to be overshadowed by unpleasant gameplay experiences.

1) Chapter 1 Season X - Out of Time

Chapter 1 Season X Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Closing out this list is the Chapter 1 Season X Battle Pass, a season often remembered for controversial gameplay changes like the B.R.U.T.E. mechs. However, the Season X Battle Pass was a treasure trove filled with nostalgia, with skins like the Ultima Knight and X Lord paying homage to iconic skins from previous Battle Passes from Fortnite's history.

However, the growing frustrations with Season X's gameplay, mixed with some players thinking that the skins were too derivative, has led to the Out of Time Battle Pass being frequently overshadowed.

