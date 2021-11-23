Top 5 most useless weapons to ever exist in Fortnite

Over the years, Epic Games has added a wide range of Fortnite weapons and utility items in Fortnite for players to enjoy. From goofy grenades such as Boogie Bombs to lethal rifles like the Rail Gun, the game certainly has a diverse arsenal.

Regardless, satisfying Fortnite's massive user base has been a colossal task for Epic Games. Some weapons were not welcomed by players, and they rightfully avoid using them.

The article below mentions five such weapons that are considered useless by the community.

Top 5 worst weapons in the history of Fortnite

5) Primal Pistol

The Primal Pistol was added to Fortnite during Chapter 2 Season 6. Even though the weapon matched the season's Primal theme, it never seemed good enough for Fortnite's Battle Royale theme.

The Primal Pistol not only had poor damage output, but was extremely inaccurate. This explains why it was rarely used by players during the Primal season.

4) Crossbow

Using a Fortnite Crossbow is tougher than mastering a sniper, and yet the weapon deals low damage. Another downside of the Crossbow was its low rate of fire (0.6) and a long reload time (2.5 seconds). Naturally, it wasn't worth the effort and players avoided using it.

Despite the fact that the Crossbow is a silent weapon owing to which many players used to surprise enemies with it.

3) Makeshift weapons

The Makeshift weapons could be crafted into better primal and mechanical options, but crafting them was the only way to make them viable.

For instance, the Makeshift Shotgun did terrible damage and could be easily replaced by any other shotgun in Fortnite.

None of the Makeshift weapons were good enough to help players, and relying on the crafting mechanics was always a risky move during competitive games.

2) Recycler

The Recycler was undoubtedly a unique weapon that used objects and recycled them to deal damage. Even though the concept seems interesting, the Recycler wasn't considered practical by most loopers.

Having said that, the Recycler's Mythic variant was termed over-powered by players as its continuous area-of-effect (AoE) damage could be exploited in close ranged combat.

Popular content creator, Typical Gamer, once tried to win a game by only using the Recycler. It comes as no surprise that he struggled to complete the challenge because the weapon was inconvenient to use at all ranges.

1) Heavy Shotgun

The Heavy Shotgun had a better range than any other shotgun in Fortnite, which is unfortunately the most useless advantage that can be expected from a shotgun.

Shotguns are supposed to deal explosive burst damage at close range, which is something that the Heavy Shotgun failed to do. Accordingly, players forgot the weapon soon after it was released.

As of now, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is underway and players can look forward to a new live event that will lay the foundation for Chapter 3.

