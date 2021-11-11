Top 5 vaulted items in Fortnite that are dearly missed

Fortnite vaults and unvaults weapons all the time. It's a great way to keep the game fresh without implementing massive changes and keeps the loot pool fresh as well, giving players something new to try out every once in a while.

This is ultimately good for the game, but that doesn't mean there aren't vaulted weapons that players would love to have back.

Here are the five they miss the most.

Fortnite: Five most missed vaulted weapons

5) Drum Gun

The Drum Gun has always been one of the more popular guns in the game. It won the unvaulting event vote by a lot and is always taken when dropped from a chest or found on the floor. The Drum Gun is a unique assault rifle that provides different options for players, and its return would be welcomed.

4) Grenade Launcher

Whenever there's an explosive weapon in the game, it is always extremely popular. The grenade launcher was a little bit different from most explosive weapons, though. Instead of exploding on impact, the gun worked like throwing grenades, which can often be more useful than launching rockets.

While the Shockwave Launcher is similar, when it's vaulted, it should be replaced with the Grenade Launcher.

The grenade launcher was a unique explosive weapon (Image via Epic Games)

3) Hand Cannon

The loot pool is at its best when there are multiple weapons that use it. Heavy bullets are useful for two weapons: snipers and hand cannons. Hand cannons provide an alternative to shotguns as a close-range, high damage weapon but also have a much better range if needed. This weapon is one of Fortnite's best and has been missing for a long time.

2) Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

Sniper Rifles are sorely missing from the game today. Yes, the Dragon's Breath Sniper Rifle is there, but only through an NPC, and it's expensive. Having snipers back in the loot pool would please most Fortnite players, and the Bolt-Action was arguably the best. It did enough damage and reloaded fast enough to be the perfect combo.

FaZe Pamaj @Pamaj Fortnite really vaulted the bolt action?



Call of duty would never 🤯 Fortnite really vaulted the bolt action?Call of duty would never 🤯

1) Heavy Shotgun

This shotgun was easily the best one the game introduced. It only came in Epic and Legendary rarity, so it was of the highest quality. It combined the firing rate of tactical shotgun with the damage of pump shotgun (with a bit of an offset on each) to make for the best of both worlds. There have been plenty of shotguns in the game, but none have been as strong as this one.

The heavy shotgun remains one of the best to this day (Image via Epic Games)

Which of these weapons is the most missed by Fortnite players? Let us know in the comments below!

Note: The article solely reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi