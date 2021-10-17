Top 5 vehicles that Fortnite should add next in Chapter 2 Season 8

Just like any other Battle Royale game, vehicles are an important part of Fortnite. Players use them for several reasons such as mobility and defense.

Over the years, Fortnite has released a wide range of vehicles. This includes crossover supercars such as the Ferrari 296 GTB, and unusual ideas such as the Shopping Cart.

Here are some vehicles that Fortnite should add to Chapter 2 Season 8, to make the ongoing season better than ever.

Five most anticipated vehicles that should arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Rally Car

Rally Cars are popular for their durability and this is exactly what the Fortnite user base expects from a vehicle. Rotating can often become an arduous task owing to the terrain, and Rally Cars are ideal to tackle this problem.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Fortnite facilitates a crossover and brings in some classic Rally Car models such as the Audi Sport Quattro S1 or the Ford RS200 Evolution.

Dune Buggy

Dune Buggies were a massive hit among players when PUBG added them. These vehicles are extremely fast and light weight. Fast mobility is always appreciated in Battle Royale titles, and the Fortnite community has been asking for this for a long time as well.

Dune Buggies should be added to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via PUBG)

Sport Truck

Sport Trucks, in simple words, are high-speed high-performance trucks that have a lot of space. They can turn out to be beneficial for players while playing Fortnite in Squads or Trios.

Sport Trucks with better performance should be added in Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Fortnite)

Sport Trucks, when combined with the latest vehicle features added in update 18.20, can be over-powered in Fortnite.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Need to hitch a ride but there's no more room inside? With the release of v18.20, you can now stand on top of moving Joy Ride vehicles! Need to hitch a ride but there's no more room inside? With the release of v18.20, you can now stand on top of moving Joy Ride vehicles! https://t.co/XBgbBpbgb1

Dirt Bike

Despite being released four years ago, Epic Games still hasn't added any two-wheelers to Fortnite. The most anticipated two-wheelers among the players are Dirt Bikes, because they are a great option for quick off-road rotations.

Hot Air Balloons

Hot Air Balloons might not be the best for rotating, but they can be efficiently used for sneaky attacks from the sky. However, adding Hot Air Balloons to Fortnite is also a risky move because they will be too weak against bullets.

Hot Air Balloons in Fortnite is undoubtedly a very fun idea and Epic Games can add them for some limited time events. Air vehicles such as UFOs and Choppa have always been fan favorites.

Also Read

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has been a huge hit among players up until now. With update 18.20, a ton of upcoming content was leaked by data miners. This includes POIs such as Cube Town and several spooky Halloween skins.

Edited by Rohit Mishra