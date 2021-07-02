Top 5 most watched Fortnite streamers (June 2021)

Fortnite is one of the most popular Battle Royale titles in the gaming community. Apart from professional streamers and gamers, popular celebrities have admitted to being hit by Fortnite fever.

Professional gamers and YouTubers have been streaming Fortnite content for a long time. These streams provide a means of livelihood, as they generate massive revenue for some of the streamers.

Gamers and Fortnite fans wait for these popular streamers to stream their videos on popular streaming outlets. Usually, these videos gather millions in viewership and generate hefty revenue for the streamers.

This article will discuss the top 5 most-watched Fortnite streamers as of June 2021.

Top 5 most-watched Fortnite streamers: ops1x tops the list, SypherPk comes second

5) Clix

American youngster Cody Conrod, better known as Clix, has made quite a name in the streaming sector. He started streaming in 2017 and has grown ever since.

The 16-year-old shot to fame by qualifying for Fortnite's first annual World Cup. Since then, he has improved himself and has emerged as one of the best Fortnite gamers ever.

In July 2020, he was roped in by gaming organization NRG, and he's been with them ever since.

Clix has made it to the top 5 most viewed Fortnite streamers with 713,875 hours of viewership.

4) Mongraal

Another youngster on the list is English gamer and Fortnite streamer Kyle Jackson, aka Mongraal.

Mongraal joined Team Secret in April 2018, but a year later, he left to join FaZe Clan.

The budding gamer has had his own shot to fame and ranks 4th in the top 5 most viewed Fortnite streamers, with 772,917 hours of viewership.

3) NickEh30

Canadian YouTuber and gamer NickEh30 has become one of the most popular Fortnite streamers over the past few seasons.

The streamer has garnered 927,187 hours of viewership and sits in third position among the top 5 most viewed Fortnite streamers as of June.

New strategy: wait outside your box!



Saw @MartozFN do this and didn’t think it’d actually work. pic.twitter.com/x7WLODm9TG — Nick Eh 30 (@NickEh30) June 30, 2021

2) SypherPK

Ali Hasan, aka SypherPK, is one of the greatest Fortnite gamers and streamers in the community. He is known for his aggressive gaming style and picks up a solid number of eliminations in every game.

SypherPK also uploads several content videos guiding gamers about the various aspects of the game.

SypherPK has managed to gather 1,108,014 hours of viewership for the month of June.

THIS IS HAPPENING TODAY! Going live in a few hours 👀 https://t.co/7625OvU8OL — SypherPK (@SypherPK) July 1, 2021

1) ops1x

The list of the top 5 most-viewed Fortnite streamers is topped by American professional gamer "ops1x".

Ops is back: Vibing with chat https://t.co/evn2NMLtoK — TSM OPS Updates (@TsmOpsUpdates) June 30, 2021

The 22 year old, who is part of the Misfits gaming team, has gathered 1,328,180 hours of viewership over the month of June.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod