Top 5 weapons that will likely be vaulted in Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite Chapter 2 is coming to a close with "The End", and that means a load of changes are more than likely on the way when Chapter 3 arrives.

Leaks and rumors have been spread about Fortnite Chapter 3 for quite some time, but no one truly knows what to expect. Nothing will be official until "The End" takes place and Chapter 3 Season 1 begins.

There are certainly a few big shake-ups that will occur, though. Fortnite is not shy about vaulting weapons and making players adapt to a new meta. Epic Games is definitely going to vault some weapons once Chapter 3 kicks off.

Note: The following list reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 weapons that will be vaulted in Fortnite Chapter 3

5) Slone's Burst Assault Rifle

Dr. Slone's Burst Assault Rifle. (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite players can eliminate Dr. Slone at the IO Staging Facility and retrieve her Burst Assault Rifle. A big turning point in the lore is coming and there's just something hinting about Slone's possible demise or removal from power. It only makes sense and will see her weapon vaulted, too.

4) Dual Fiend Hunters

The Dual Fiend Hunters. (Image via Epic Games)

The fight with the Cube Queen is going to end Chapter 2 and usher players into Chapter 3 of Fortnite. The Dual Fiend Hunters are an incredible weapon to take down Cube Monsters with. More than likely, the Cube Monsters will be gone and there will no longer be a need for this pickup.

3) Suppressed Assault Rifle

The Suppressed Assault Rifle. (Image via Epic Games)

The different stealthy organizations found in Fortnite may not exist any longer once Chapter 3 begins. While the Suppressed Assault Rifle has been in the game prior to Chapter 2 Season 8, it just fits perfectly now. It will once again be vaulted when the new chapter begins because it won't have that need any longer.

2) Sideways Minigun

The Sideways Minigun. (Image via Epic Games)

The Sideways will probably go away with the start of Fortnite Chapter 3. This beast of a machine gun will probably go away with it. There will be no Sideways, therefore no Sideways weapons will exist in the game. This one is in the realm of possibility moreso than any other.

1) Sideways Rifle

The Sideways Rifle. (Image via Epic Games)

The same goes for the Sideways Rifle. If "The End" sees the Cube Queen destroyed, along with her monsters and the Sideways, then Chapter 3 will have no room for the Sideways Rifle and other Sideways weapons. Fortnite Chapter 3 may be a completely fresh start. It will be fun to see, but it likely won't have a Sideways Rifle available for use.

