The best snipers for beginners in Fortnite Save The World offer top-notch precision and excellent damage output. There are a lot of different weapons in this class, and not all will suit your playstyle. So, if you are just beginning your journey in Save The World, choosing the right sniper can make all the difference in ensuring success in missions and having an enjoyable gameplay experience.

In this article, we have listed the best snipers for beginners in Fortnite Save The World.

(Note: Not all the snipers in this list are easy to get as a beginner in the game. Some of the materials needed to craft these weapons are hard to come by. However, they are not impossible to acquire.)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Top 5 must-have Snipers for beginners in Fortnite Save The World

5) Neon Sniper Rifle

Neon Sniper Rifle (Image via Epic Games)

Stats of the Neon Sniper Rifle in Fortnite Save The World:

Base Damage: 124

124 Headshot Damage Multiplier: 2.5x

2.5x Crafting Recipe: Seven quartz Crystals, 24 Mechanical Parts, one Active Powercell, eight Ore, and 10 Batteries

The Neon Sniper Rifle stands out with its unique feature of being able to shoot through walls, making it a handy tool for beginners learning to navigate missions stealthily. This can help you take out enemies behind obstacles, making the Neon one of the best snipers for beginners in Fortnite Save The World.

While its damage output isn't the highest, its utility more than makes up for it. Crafting a Neon Sniper Rifle requires seven Quartz Crystals, 24 Mechanical Parts, one Active Powercell, eight Ore, and 10 Batteries.

The Neon Sniper rifle happens to be effective against enemies of all elemental typings. This, along with everything mentioned previously, makes the Neon one of the best snipers for beginners in Fortnite Save The World.

4) Spyglass

Spyglass (Image via Epic Games)

Stats of the Spyglass sniper in Fortnite Save The World:

Base Damage: 248

248 Headshot Damage Multiplier: 2.5x

2.5x Crafting Recipe: 15 Blast Powder, 30 Mechanical Parts, one Active Powercell, and one Ore

The Spyglass sniper rifle boasts a decent damage output. Along with a nice damage stat, its simplicity and accessibility make it an ideal starting weapon for beginners. With a base damage of 248, it offers decent firepower for early-game missions.

Its crafting recipe is straightforward, requiring only 12 Blast Powder and eight Mechanical Parts. This means that you can easily get this weapon in the early phase of your run in Save the World.

The Spyglass sniper has a perk where landing headshots on the enemies will cause an explosion, damaging surrounding enemies within a radius of 0.5 tiles for 30% of the sniper’s damage stat. This makes it one of the best snipers for beginners in Fortnite Save The World.

3) One Shot

One Shot (Image via Epic Games)

Stats of the One Shot sniper rifle in Fortnite Save The World:

Base Damage: 238

238 Headshot Damage Multiplier: 2.5x

2.5x Crafting Recipe: 30 Blast Powder, 18 Mechanical Parts

As its name suggests, the One Shot sniper rifle excels in eliminating targets with precision, making it an invaluable asset for beginners honing their aim. With a base damage of 238, the One Shot delivers devastating blows to enemies from afar.

This sniper rifle has a slow rate of fire, but it makes up with its accurate and powerful shots that can sometimes pierce through multiple enemies on the battlefield. This attribute makes the One Shot one of the best snipers for beginners in Fortnite Save The World.

2) Yeoman

Yeoman (Image via Epic Games)

Stats of the Yeoman sniper rifle in Fortnite Save The World:

Base Damage: 300

300 Headshot Damage Multiplier: 2.5x

2.5x Crafting Recipe: 15 Blast Powder, 30 Mechanical Parts, one Active Powercell, and 11 Ore

The Yeoman offers a significant boost in damage compared to previous entries on this list, making it a formidable choice and one of the best snipers for beginners in Fortnite Save The World.

With a base damage of 300, the Yeoman packs a punch against tougher enemies. Crafting this weapon demands 15 Blast Powder, 30 Mechanical Parts, one Active Powercell, and 11 Ore.

As a result, you might need to grind a bit to get your hands on this gun. However, it is worth the trouble as you can use it to significantly improve your sniping skills in Fortnite Save The World.

1) Obliterator

Obliterator (Image via Epic Games)

Stats of the One Shot sniper rifle in Fortnite Save The World:

Base Damage: 420

420 Headshot Damage Multiplier: 2.5x

2.5x Crafting Recipe: 15 Blast Powder, 30 Mechanical Parts, one Active Powercell, and 11 Ore

Topping our list of the best snipers for beginners in Fortnite Save The World is the Obliterator sniper rifle. This bolt-action menace is known for its ability to penetrate multiple enemies with a single shot, making it an excellent choice for beginners dealing with dense crowds of husks.

With an impressive base damage of 420, the Obliterator truly lives up to its name. Even though it suffers from a slow firing rate, the power behind each shot duly compensates for the shortcomings of the Obliterator.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!