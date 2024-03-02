The must-have weapons for beginners in Fortnite Save The World are often not the ones you would expect to read about. Fortnite Save The World has a lot of weapons that you can use to, well, save the world. But not all are top-shelf material. Crafting them requires a lot of resources, and since they don’t come easy, you should not waste them on gear that won’t do you much good on the battlefield.

We have curated a list of the must-have weapons for beginners in Fortnite Save The World, including their stats and how you can craft them in the game.

Note: The weapons mentioned in this list are not the easiest to get your hands on, but you can craft them as a beginner if you are efficient at gathering the resources needed. This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 must-have weapons for beginners in Fortnite Save The World

5) Wraith

Wraith (Image via Epic Games)

DPS: 3,603

3,603 Damage: 504

504 Headshot damage: 882

882 Fire Rate: 7.15

7.15 Range: 5,120

5,120 Crafting ingredients: 15 Blast Powder, 30 Rusty Mechanical Parts, one Active Powercell, and 11 Copper Ore

The first entry serves a great all-around purpose. Its decent range and damage stats get paired with low recoil, making it a great tool to have on a new account. If you like using assault rifles, it is one of the best you can use for your run-through.

It is important to note that Active Powercells are not an easy resource to come by. However, if you manage to get them early on, this weapon is among the first you should consider crafting.

4) Hacksaw

Hacksaw (Image via Epic Games)

DPS: 5,277.8

5,277.8 Damage: 487.2

487.2 Headshot damage: 609

609 Fire Rate: 10.83

10.83 Range: 4,096

4,096 Crafting ingredients: 15 Blast Powder, 30 Rusty Mechanical Parts, one Active Powercell, and 11 Copper Ore

Who doesn’t like to use an LMG in a shooter? The Hacksaw is a great weapon to wield on the battlefield as it comes with an amazing range stat paired with rounds that pack a serious punch.

Not many players like using this one, but it is among the must-have weapons for beginners in Fortnite Save The World. Its large magazine capacity of 130 will often allow new players to compensate for the bad aim. No one has ever complained about a never-ending supply of bullets.

3) Pulsar 9000

Pulsar 9000 (Image via Epic Games)

DPS: 5,035

5,035 Damage: 3,729.6

3,729.6 Headshot damage: 3,729.6

3,729.6 Fire Rate: 1.35

1.35 Range: 1,024

1,024 Crafting ingredients: 20 Planks, 30 Rusty Mechanical Parts, one Active Powercell, and 11 Copper Ore

Sometimes, enemies tend to get up close and personal with you in shooters. That is when shotguns come in handy and help you squirm out of sticky situations. The Pulsar 9000 is one such weapon and finds itself in this list.

This is not only a powerful weapon but also a fun gun to wield. It is an amazing tool to have in your arsenal for clearing mobs in Fortnite Save The World. However, it struggles against certain enemies like Shielders and Husks.

Active Powercells and the schematic for this weapon might be hard to come by, especially if you are looking for a high-tier schematic. So, the time needed to get this weapon in your arsenal depends on how fast you can gather the items needed to craft it.

2) Tigerjaw

Tigersaw (Image via Epic Games)

DPS: 7,150

7,150 Damage: 1,787.5

1,787.5 Headshot damage: 2,234.4

2,234.4 Fire Rate: 4

4 Range: 2,048

2,048 Crafting ingredients: 20 Planks, 30 Rusty Mechanical Parts, one Active Powercell, and 11 Copper Ore

This shotgun beats the previous entry with its automatic attribute. Its higher fire rate and larger range puts it in the second spot on this list. This shotgun is powerful, and you can change the elements you want to run at will. As a result, this finds itself among the must-have weapons for beginners in Fortnite Save The World.

1) Xenon Bow

Xenon Bow (Image via Epic Games)

DPS: 6,854.4

6,854.4 Damage: 3427.2

3427.2 Headshot damage: 8,568

8,568 Fire Rate: 2

2 Range: 10,240

10,240 Crafting ingredients: 15 Blast Powder, 30 Rusty Mechanical Parts, one Active Powercell, and 11 Copper Ore

This is a wonderful tool to have as a beginner in the game. Almost everyone who uses this weapon has had positive things to say about it. It has a great range that comes with insanely high damage and DPS stats. These factors make the Xenon Bow one of the must-have weapons for beginners in Fortnite Save The World.

It is powerful and efficient when it comes to utilizing ammunition. This is because it uses one arrow at a time. Thus, this is the first weapon you should get on a brand-new account, as it will take you to whatever other weapons you might want to use in the game.

Like the Pulsar 9000, the Xenon Bow’s schematic is rare in this game. So, as soon as you get one, consider crafting it.

