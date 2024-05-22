"Try to convince me this couldn't be an umbrella": Fortnite community wants Lando Calrissian's Cloud City to become a glider

Fortnite's library of cosmetics is incredibly vast, with Epic Games constantly adding skins and other cosmetic elements that allow players to customize their in-game avatars to perfectly represent themselves on the battlefield. Some of the most interesting cosmetics are created when the game crosses over with other universes to bring beloved elements from established IPs (Intellectual Properties) to the Battle Royale island.

One such cosmetic is the recently released Cloud City Model back bling, which was added to the game as part of Fortnite's latest collaboration with Star Wars in celebration of Star Wars Day 2024 alongside Lando Calrissian and other Star Wars-themed cosmetics.

However, as highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/Akula94, some players think the design of the Cloud City back bling is a perfect fit for a glider rather than a back bling, leading u/Akula94 to state:

"Try to convince me this couldn't be an umbrella"

Comments from the community (Reddit/Akula94)

Other members of the community also rallied behind the idea of Cloud City being a glider rather than a back bling, with Reddit user u/Wboy2006 expressing that it was an odd decision to turn Cloud City into a back bling. They highlighted how the game has the Beskar Umbrella, so Star Wars-themed umbrellas are already part of Fortnite, and thus only adds to the mystery of Epic Games' decision.

Reddit user u/ArwingElite further reinforced the idea of Cloud City being a back bling while citing the Resident Evil collaboration as a similar instance, with the game not introducing the iconic Umbrella Corp. as a glider for the collaboration. Meanwhile, Reddit user u/sw201444 expressed how they almost bought the Lando Calrissian Fortnite Bundle because they thought Cloud City was a glider but ended up not going through with it once they found out that this wasn't the case.

Highlighting yet another instance of a missed opportunity with the Dead Space bundle, Reddit user u/SparsePizza117 commented:

"This reminds me of the Dead Space bundle where they put his ship as a stupid backbling that doesn't even look right, instead of it being a glider"

How to get the Cloud City Model Back Bling in Fortnite

The Lando Calrissian Bundle (Image via Epic Games)

The Cloud City Model Back Bling was introduced to Fortnite as part of the latest Star Wars collaboration, and it can be purchased through the Fortnite Item Shop. The Back Bling cannot be obtained without purchasing the Lando Calrissian outfit, and you can either buy the outfit for 1500 V-Bucks, which will provide you with the skin and back bling, or you can purchase the Lando Calrissian Bundle, which will also provide you with the Vibro-Ax pickaxe.

The Lando Calrissian Bundle was last seen in the Item Shop on May 18, 2024. At the moment, there is no telling as to when the bundle will return. However, it is important to note that it has been a frequent addition to the Fortnite Item Shop since its release, so it shouldn't be long before it makes the rounds again.

