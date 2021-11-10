"Two hours of gaming equals 1000 sit-ups": Fortnite YouTuber Loserfruit tries to lose calories by playing the game

Gamers are often perceived to be unfit, but Fortnite YouTuber Kathleen "Loserfruit" Belsten recently tried her best to break such stereotypes. A prominent name in the Fortnite community, she not only boasts millions of followers on YouTube, but is one of the few creators to get an Icon skin.

It won't be an overstatement to say that Loserfruit owes her success to gaming. Here's how she reacted when a news report tried to portray gamers as fat and unhealthy.

Loserfruit does 1000 sit-ups and compares it with a two-hour Fortnite session

The drama began when Loserfruit came across an Australian news channel's report on gamers. Based on an esports organization's tests on 50 gamers, it was discovered that they burn a lot of calories in a two-hour session. So much so that the amount of calories was claimed to be equal to how much a person would burn by doing 1000 sit-ups.

As expected, the journalists disagreed with the report and started bashing gamers for their routine. Loserfruit, in response, decided to do 2000 sit-ups to test the authenticity of the report.

The YouTuber was trying to prove that gamers can maintain a fit lifestyle even after gaming for continuous hours.

Loserfruit said:

"You know what? Gamers are fit! Or at least they're not as unfit as you always portray them as okay? We can be so much more."

Loserfruit does sit-ups to prove that gamers are fit (Image via YouTube/Loserfruit)

Loserfruit shows how many calories playing Fortnite burns

Loserfruit burnt a total of 130 calories by doing sit-ups for 30 minutes. Even though the Fortnite Icon's form was questionable, fans appreciated her efforts.

Thereafter, as promised, the 28-year-old and her teammates started playing some Fortnite tournaments that were guaranteed to contain intense games.

Surprisingly, Loserfruit lost over 100 calories after playing Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 for almost 2 hours and gave a new definition to the term "sweaty players".

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Cubes have crash-landed on the Island and it’s up to us to fight for the Island’s survival...before it’s too late.



#FortniteCubed Ready your defenses and cross into The Sideways.Cubes have crash-landed on the Island and it’s up to us to fight for the Island’s survival...before it’s too late. Ready your defenses and cross into The Sideways. Cubes have crash-landed on the Island and it’s up to us to fight for the Island’s survival...before it’s too late.#FortniteCubed https://t.co/3xczBYKmBJ

Gamers around the world are constantly subjected to stereotypes and slangs like "Touch Grass" are often used against them. Loserfruit's attempt at proving such statements wrong was commendable.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, the YouTuber did end her myth-busting video by clarifying that gaming in itself doesn't help players in burning calories as it is primarily dependent on several other factors.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee