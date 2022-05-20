Upgrade a Drum Shotgun at an Upgrade Bench in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has added Week 9 quests that players can complete to earn rank progression and also to progress on the Battle Pass. Chapter 3 Season 2 is slowly coming to a close, and loopers who are behind on the Battle Pass need to up their game to complete the initial 100 tiers and unlock all the cosmetics.

Furthermore, players who wish to unlock the bonus styles for their Battle Pass skins for this season need to go beyond 100 tiers. The grind achieving this feat requires is immense, and completing side missions like weekly quests is helpful in completing the target.

Players can earn up to 90,000 XP by completing all the quests added in week 9. And this article will provide a guide on how to complete the Drum Shotgun upgrade quest in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Upgrade bench POIs, and how to upgrade a Drum Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

To complete this quest, players will have to first loot a Drum Shotgun on the map and then take it to an Upgrade Bench to upgrade it to complete the quest. This will earn players some much-needed XP.

Upgrading a weapon makes it better and easier to use, and in this case, players will have to upgrade a Drum Shotgun.

Below are all the points of interest where the Upgrade Stations/Benches are located in Chapter 3 Season 2:

All upgrade station spawns in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The Minnows - West of Greasy Grove

Turbine - Far South of Greasy Grove

Greasy Grove

Synapse Station

Rocky Reels

Butter Barn - South of Rocky Reels

Chonker's Speedway

Condo Canyon

The Perch - East of The Joneses

South of Tilted Towers

Far Northeast of Rocky Reels (Unnamed location)

West of Camp Cuddle

Launch Pad Island

Coney Crossroads

East of The Daily Bugle

The Fortress

Logjam Lumberyard

Wreck Ravine - West of Logjam Lumberyard

Sleepy Sound

Washout Wharf - Far North of Logjam Lumberyard

Players will also require some gold to complete the upgrade; 100 gold bars are needed to upgrade a common Drum Shotgun to an uncommon one. The rate goes up with the rise in the rarity of the weapon, meaning it is best to find a common Drum Shotgun and upgrade that if players do not intend to spend too much gold.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh