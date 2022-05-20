×
Create
Notifications

Upgrade a Drum Shotgun at an Upgrade Bench in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Upgrade a Drum Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 (Image via YouTube/ F.S 14)
Upgrade a Drum Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 (Image via YouTube/ F.S 14)
Avhinandan Chakraborty
Avhinandan Chakraborty
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 20, 2022 01:12 AM IST
Feature

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has added Week 9 quests that players can complete to earn rank progression and also to progress on the Battle Pass. Chapter 3 Season 2 is slowly coming to a close, and loopers who are behind on the Battle Pass need to up their game to complete the initial 100 tiers and unlock all the cosmetics.

Furthermore, players who wish to unlock the bonus styles for their Battle Pass skins for this season need to go beyond 100 tiers. The grind achieving this feat requires is immense, and completing side missions like weekly quests is helpful in completing the target.

youtube-cover

Players can earn up to 90,000 XP by completing all the quests added in week 9. And this article will provide a guide on how to complete the Drum Shotgun upgrade quest in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Upgrade bench POIs, and how to upgrade a Drum Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

To complete this quest, players will have to first loot a Drum Shotgun on the map and then take it to an Upgrade Bench to upgrade it to complete the quest. This will earn players some much-needed XP.

Upgrading a weapon makes it better and easier to use, and in this case, players will have to upgrade a Drum Shotgun.

Below are all the points of interest where the Upgrade Stations/Benches are located in Chapter 3 Season 2:

All upgrade station spawns in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 (Image via Fortnite.GG)
All upgrade station spawns in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 (Image via Fortnite.GG)
  • The Minnows - West of Greasy Grove
  • Turbine - Far South of Greasy Grove
  • Greasy Grove
  • Synapse Station
  • Rocky Reels
  • Butter Barn - South of Rocky Reels
  • Chonker's Speedway
  • Condo Canyon
  • The Perch - East of The Joneses
  • South of Tilted Towers
  • Far Northeast of Rocky Reels (Unnamed location)
  • West of Camp Cuddle
  • Launch Pad Island
  • Coney Crossroads
  • East of The Daily Bugle
  • The Fortress
  • Logjam Lumberyard
  • Wreck Ravine - West of Logjam Lumberyard
  • Sleepy Sound
  • Washout Wharf - Far North of Logjam Lumberyard
youtube-cover
Also Read Article Continues below

Players will also require some gold to complete the upgrade; 100 gold bars are needed to upgrade a common Drum Shotgun to an uncommon one. The rate goes up with the rise in the rarity of the weapon, meaning it is best to find a common Drum Shotgun and upgrade that if players do not intend to spend too much gold.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी