Viral clip shows that Full Tilt Fortnite emote  isn't pay-to-win

The long-beloved Full Tilt emote in Fortnite is the latest in a long line of emotes and cosmetics claimed to be "pay-to-win."

This specific emote is akin to the run that Naruto does and has become quite the meme. Doing the run sees the runner take off with their arms dragging behind them in an action hero sort of way.

In the battle royale, the emote isn't stationary, like most of them. Players can use it to move forward, but a viral video found that it isn't really pay-to-win, though it does match the speed of normal running to a point.

The Full Tilt emote shouldn't be considered pay-to-win in Fortnite

A recent video by content creator Kobes Shorts compared several of the traversal emotes in the Epic Games battle royale. One of them is the Full Tilt emote running alongside another player.

The comparisons showed that the Ollie Bounce emote is one of the quicker traversal emotes. So, Kobes Shorts and his friend tested out other traversal emotes against it.

Their research found that Full Tilt was significantly quicker than Ollie Bounce and is one of, if not the fastest, traversal emotes players can own in Fortnite.

The clip is pretty unbelievable, as it showcases that the Full Tilt emote can keep pace with regular runners for a while before the latter pulls ahead. None of the traversal emotes are faster than simply sprinting.

More research then determined that speed-boosting items like peppers do not make it any faster than running. This all deems Full Tilt one hundred percent not a pay-to-win item.

For it to be a pay-to-win emote, it would need to give loopers some special advantage. Yes, it needs to be bought to be added to the locker, but it doesn't give them the upper hand in any way.

Running slower, but looking a bit cooler isn't going to prevent players from being eliminated or allow them to get the drop on an enemy while they go for the Victory Royale on the Fortnite island.

