Viral Fortnite Battle Pass song is rapidly taking over the Internet

The latest Fortnite Battle Pass song has sent loopers into a state of frenzy. It has some of the most unusual lyrics, but netizens worldwide are obsessed over it.

The Battle Pass song came into existence through a TikTok open verse challenge. Prominent YouTuber Abdul Cisse sang the most random Fortnite lyrics that he could come up with and surprisingly won the hearts of millions.

The video has countless views on social media platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter.

Viral Fortnite song talks about the XP grind to complete Battle Pass

The lyrics to the Battle Pass song are:

Fortnite Battle Pass, I just s**t out my a**. Booted up my PC cause I need need, to get that Fortnite Battle Pass

I like Fortnite, Did I mention Fortnite? I like Fortnite, it's night time

I mean its 5 o'clock that's basically night time, Y'all remember Cartoon Network: Adventure Time?

The artist either had no clue about the lyrics, or is a genius who came up with Cartoon Network references and the Battle Pass grind in a mere 15 second freestyle.

Back in the day, completing the Battle Pass was not an easy task because XP glitches didn't exist. Therefore, players had to stay up all night and play the game to accumulate XP. Even then, it was almost impossible to unlock skins like Black Knight and Omega.

Hence, the singer might be referring to the unbearable XP grind that the Fortnite Battle Pass required. Players used to stay up till 5 in the morning.

The singer also shows off his PC in the TikTok clip, and then talks about playing for innumerable hours. It could be a small reference to PC players who are often called the sweatiest.

Fortnite community reacts to the Battle Pass song

Abdul Cisse is already a renowned artist on TikTok and YouTube with thousands of followers. Several of his TikToks have gone viral lately, and fans have been unironically requesting him to drop them on music platforms and make playlists.

The response to the Batte Pass song has been quite positive. Instead of calling out Cisse for the poor audio quality and lyrics, players have understood the sarcasm and have reacted accordingly.

All in all, the viral song might help Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 get more popular. The way Abdul Cisse has described the Battle Pass is amusing enough to motivate anyone to try the game out.

