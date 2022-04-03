Viral Fortnite clip shows just how much the game has changed in under a year

Constant updates with new content are the biggest reasons behind Fortnite's continuous success over the past five years.

Anyone who's been playing the game since day one has probably noticed how much the game has evolved in the 20 seasons. Loopers have played on three major maps called Athena, Apollo, and Artemis, with countless weapons, live events, crossovers, and elements being introduced so far.

Argon @Argon2022 @FortniteGame No, building isn't what's kept fortnite alive and made it interesting, it's the constant evolution and not being afraid to completely change everything that's done that, this is just more of that @FortniteGame No, building isn't what's kept fortnite alive and made it interesting, it's the constant evolution and not being afraid to completely change everything that's done that, this is just more of that

A viral clip featuring the latest Parkour and Mantle mechanics has perfectly illustrated the growth of Epic Games' battle royale title.

Fortnite player makes a Creative map based on Mirror's Edge, and loopers are obsessed with it

TheSecondPlacer, a prominent Creative map builder, recently posted a clip where the character wandered on a City-like map. The creator claimed that the video aimed to portray Fortnite as a Parkour PvE Third-Person Shooter.

TheSecondPlacer @2nd_placer



Code: 7551-7125-6128



: epicgames.com/fn/7551-7125-6… Ok I made it a map go have fun lolCode: 7551-7125-6128 Ok I made it a map go have fun lol Code: 7551-7125-6128🔗: epicgames.com/fn/7551-7125-6…

Twitter users appreciated the concept because it included the newly introduced Parkour and Mantle mechanics. The player passed narrow air ducts and eliminated enemies while sliding. Moreover, the utilization of the high jump and Mantle feature to speedrun the entire course was thrilling, to say the least.

The clip went so viral that one of the biggest YouTube channels, Top5Gaming, reposted it. Accordingly, TheSecondPlacer has now gained the attention of thousands of gamers worldwide.

Towards the end, the character successfully defeated all the enemies and got on a helicopter which seemed like the end of the mission. Intense music and steady rainfall added to the prevailing Mirror's Edge theme.

How to play the Mirror's Edge map in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Fortnite can now become anything and everything, thanks to Creative mode. The developers have released plenty of items that map builders can experiment with. They can create game modes other than battle royale, and this is exactly what Roblox and Minecraft did to become evergreen titles.

Following an overwhelmingly positive response to their PvE course based on Mirror's Edge, TheSecondPlacer has uploaded it to Creative. Players can use the island code 7551-7125-6128 to access it.

The aforementioned clip has certainly demonstrated how much Fortnite has changed in just over a year. It is no longer associated with just building, as the community has a ton of other features to enjoy.

Moreover, battle royale is just one of the available game modes. The game offers LTMs like Imposters, and Creative mode has maps based on horror, simulation, PvE, speedruns, and more.

All in all, it is evident that catering to the demands of an extensive player base is the key to success for Epic Games. Chapter 3 Season 2 has finally introduced a Zero Build mode, which is a dream come true for new players who've been struggling to compete with the tryhards.

Edited by Danyal Arabi