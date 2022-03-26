Viral Fortnite clip shows how mantling gives players an unfair advantage

When Epic Games released Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, there was a lot of controversy over their decision to remove the building feature temporarily. In the meantime, they have added a few features to help players out.

Tactical over shield, tactical sprinting, and mantling are now features players can use in place of building. Mantling is arguably the most useful because it allows players to get up to things that previously would have required building. Fortnite gamers need to run and jump on a ledge, and they'll be able to pull themselves up.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Nothing’s out of reach anymore! Mantling is an all new mechanic that allows you to scale walls with ease. Jump in now to try it out. Nothing’s out of reach anymore! Mantling is an all new mechanic that allows you to scale walls with ease. Jump in now to try it out. https://t.co/VS99IJQ2H3

However, a new clip shows that mantling can be quite broken and give players an insane advantage. Check it out below:

Fortnite Redditor shares a clip demonstrating how overpowered mantling can be

In the clip, the player can be seen building and then mantling off of a build. This was not done in regular Battle Royale since building is disabled. It was more than likely done in Creative.

It should be noted that mantling was introduced in the absence of building, but building is coming back very soon. The no-build mode will not be the standard mode, but for a few more days. Once it's back, both the features will likely be in the game.

Mantling will probably stick around even though it was supposed to offset not being able to ramp up to things. It's extremely unlikely that Epic Games intended to introduce features to be removed a week later.

So when that time comes, mantling may provide an extreme advantage. In the clip, the player was able to boost themselves up to four vertical tiles. In a build fight, this could completely change the tide.

Mantling (Image via Epic Games)

One commenter even confirmed that this happened to them in a regular game, so it's not just a glitch or a Creative hack. Boosting multiple layers is possible with mantling in all modes.

However, for players who may want to practice this and use it as a future strategy, it may be patched by then. Since it does seem to give an advantage that was probably not intended, it will likely be adjusted when building returns.

Fortnite gamers will just have to continue completing their rebuilding challenges so that building can return and find out if this remains a viable strategy or not.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha