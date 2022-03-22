What are blue and red lines in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 map?

Fortnite has brought several adventures to its players and follows an interesting storyline. As the season progresses, loopers have seen the entrance of various entities from different universes and origins that invade the island.

In the past seasons, players knew that Zero Point was in control of the Imagined Order, keeping the island in a loop.

The Seven have joined the side of the loopers to break free of the island from the loop. IO has shown strong resistance dating back to the start of Chapter 2 of Fortnite. As players join the new season of Chapter 3, they are amidst the war between IO and the Seven.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Map shows new Blue and Red Lines

With the release of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, players can now see a whole new set of changes, including the map. New POIs and locations have been added to the island that can be ventured out and discovered. A sudden recent change was noticed on the island map in red and blue lines.

These lines form a closed shape, covering a certain proportion of the island in Fortnite. Two different colors of the line signify the territorial capture of the Seven and IO across the island.

The red line was traditionally taken as the enemy front point for the IO, whereas the blue line indicates that the territory is in control of the Seven and the Resistance.

In red areas, IO bases, their tanks, blimps and bosses can be found that need to be defeated to gain mythic weapons. Whereas on the blue side, friendly bases with NPCs can be seen that the loopers can interact with.

As both factions have begun to fight each other with no builds and only battle, it is necessary to have a territorial advantage over the enemy.

Will the lines shown change soon on the map?

It is speculated that in the upcoming Fortnite updates this season, the lines will start to change slowly and gradually.

Some loopers in the community also noted that the lines are changing every second but at a slower and unnoticeable rate. It is bound to occur as the Resistance and IO will be in constant conflict on territorial grounds on the island.

As of now, it has been observed that the Imagined Order has the majority of the island in control. It is speculated that this will soon change, ending with a live event.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar