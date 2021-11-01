What is Dr Slone doing at the Fortnite secret bunker in Chapter 2 Season 8?

Dr. Slone is continuing her operations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, as the final battle against the Cube Queen is now closer than ever. Players had sky-scraping expectations from the opening of the secret bunker called **Redacted**, but it turned out to be just another IO facility.

Dr. Slone's plan to defeat the Cube Queen is still a mystery. Unfortunately, the secret bunker contained no piece of technology that seemed strong enough to counter the queen.

As per the theories and NPC voice lines, here is what the IO head might be planning to do in the secret bunker near Catty.

Dr. Slone might assemble an IO army in the secret Fortnite bunker

It is self-evident that the Cube Queen will not have mercy on anyone that comes in her way, and Dr. Slone is no exception.

To restore normalcy on the island, Dr. Slone naturally needs a massive army like the queen and some high-tech weapons. The newest IO facility, previously known as the **Redaced** bunker, seems ideal for this purpose.

The large bunker has two levels, and is big enough to train an entire army. Moreover, it has certain equipment that cannot be harvested at the moment. Hence, Dr. Slone might be building a weapon like the CounterMeasure bombs in Season 7.

The battle between Cube Queen's monsters and the IO army will most likely take place in this season's live event which is codenamed Guava and has seven phases.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX There's also a storyline event for the end of the season that Epic are working on, codenamed "Guava" and has 7 phases. Here are their codenames:



- Phase 1: Att

- Phase 2: Bea

- Phase 3: Bre

- Phase 4: Bri

- Phase 5: Esc

- Phase 6: Lob

- Phase 7: Swi There's also a storyline event for the end of the season that Epic are working on, codenamed "Guava" and has 7 phases. Here are their codenames:- Phase 1: Att- Phase 2: Bea- Phase 3: Bre- Phase 4: Bri- Phase 5: Esc- Phase 6: Lob- Phase 7: Swi

As per HYPEX, Fortnite is also working on a Winter Dr. Slone skin that might be released during Winterfest 2021.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX Seems like Epic are also working on a Winter Dr Slone 👀 (Thanks to @Temimitsu for making the image) Seems like Epic are also working on a Winter Dr Slone 👀 (Thanks to @Temimitsu for making the image) https://t.co/MHB5dLnOp4

Will Dr. Slone sacrifice herself in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

NPCs in Fortnite not only offer weapons and quests, but drop valuable hints regarding the upcoming events in the storyline.

For instance, the Dark Jonesy NPC on the island can predict the future. He recently spoke about two outcomes where Fortnite will either face total annihilation or there will be a sacrifice.

Lepsog @Lepsog2468 This dude Dark Jonesy is leaking future Fortnite lore, and he's implying that we gotta SACRIFICE SOMEONE?! WHAT FORT SKIN WE OFF'ING?????? This dude Dark Jonesy is leaking future Fortnite lore, and he's implying that we gotta SACRIFICE SOMEONE?! WHAT FORT SKIN WE OFF'ING?????? https://t.co/zhEgzD3cfZ

From the looks of it, only Dr. Slone is a character whose sacrifice can be big enough to save the island from the wrath of the Cube Queen. Even in Chapter 2 Season 7's Operation: Sky Fire, the IO Head was ready to lose it all to defeat the aliens.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As of now, the Cube Town POI is gradually turning into a Pyramid and players can expect to learn more about Dr. Slone's plans soon. The Cube Queen might be able to overpower the IO, and a new Black Hole event could mark the arrival of Chapter 3.

Edited by Rohit Mishra