What are Epic Quests in Fortnite?: Understanding the challenges and their rarity

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is on its last lap, and players are gearing up for the launch of the upcoming season. The Season 7 update was a huge one, and it was filled with all kinds of surprises. From rideable UFOs to Superman, Chapter 2, Season 7 of Fortnite was one heck of a ride.

It does not matter if a player started playing the game yesterday or grinding Fortnite for years. There are a few elements that all players have to be up to date to play the Battle Royale.

One of the most significant elements of Fortnite is the weekly quests. Epic Games adds legendary and epic quests to the game every week, and players have to complete those quests while trying to win matches to unlock a ton of cosmetics and Battle Pass XP.

Where are the Epic quests found?

Players can locate Epic Quests on the Quests tab. They are color-coded in purple, while legendary ones are color-coded in orange. Legendary quests are more difficult to complete but are more rewarding at the same time too.

Epic quests often add to the season's storyline or have their own little story arc that players can figure out as they complete each quest. These individual stories usually go on to play a bigger role in the theme of the particular season.

Devs can also use Epic Quests to drop hints on what will come in Fortnite shortly. Only the curious eye will catch hold of these subtle innuendos that might go on to reveal big things about the future of the game.

However, the main reason to complete Epic Quests is to collect all the Battle Pass XP they offer. Since the Battle Pass is a paid feature, no player would like to waste their money by not completing the entire progress of the Pass, which is available only for the duration of a particular season.

All Epic Quests in Week 13 of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Repair IO Equipment (0/3) – 30,000 XP

Build structures at Corny Complex (0/25) – 30,000 XP

Destroy IO Intel (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Get Marigold’s Message from the Dead Drop (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Visit Radar Dish Bases in a single match (0/5) – 30,000 XP

Get Headshots (0/10) – 30,000 XP

Upgrade to an Epic or Legendary weapon (0/2) – 30,000 XP

Fortnite Season 7 ends on September 12, according to the Battle Pass counter.

