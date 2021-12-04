What to expect from the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass

Despite being around for so many years, Fortnite has never failed to amaze its players with exciting skins and cosmetic items. Naturally, players are eagerly awaiting the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass.

Even though Battle Pass skins aren't leaked as quickly as map changes, the community has come up with several theories regarding the upcoming Battle Pass.

From authentic Fortnite skins to collaborations, here's everything that can be added to the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass might contain Midas, Imprisoned Jones, The Foundation, and more

From the looks of it, Chapter 3 Season 1 might be loaded with prominent characters from the Fortnite storyline. These include Midas, Agent Jones, Foundation, and Dr. Slone.

The Foundation

The Foundation was first showcased in the Chapter 2 Season 6 cinematic sequence, and players have been waiting for his skin ever since.

Now that it's almost confirmed that The Rock has voiced The Foundation, the hype for the skin has increased even more.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

ZOA delivers healthy energy when you get to that ZERO POINT so you’re always taking the HIGHER GROUND.

Because drinking ZOA, will always give you the strongest FOUNDATION in the UNIVERSE!

Sip your ZO, now LFG!!!!

The Foundation is an original Fortnite character and would definitely be included in the upcoming Battle Pass.

Imprisoned Jones

Donald Mustard recently opened up about his favorite Fortnite characters and naturally mentioned Agent Jones. Towards the end of his Twitter post, the Creative Director of Fortnite ended up revealing a new Agent Jones skin, where he seems to be a prisoner.

Donald Mustard @DonaldMustard Agent Jones aka Jonsey. One of my favorite moments of CH2 was seeing Jones ‘collect hunters’ from so many different realities… only to finally realize he had to betray the Imagined Order and try to save the Zero Point!!! Agent Jones aka Jonsey. One of my favorite moments of CH2 was seeing Jones ‘collect hunters’ from so many different realities… only to finally realize he had to betray the Imagined Order and try to save the Zero Point!!! https://t.co/eOVi3lk3qr

It is safe to assume that Imprisoned Jones will be officially released as a Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass skin.

Arctic Slone

As per HYPEX, a Winter/Arctic Dr. Slone skin has been in the works for a long time. The festive season will arrive during Chapter 3 Season 1, and it will be an ideal time for Epic Games to release the Winter Dr. Slone skin.

HYPEX @HYPEX Seems like Epic are also working on a Winter Dr Slone 👀 (Thanks to @Temimitsu for making the image) Seems like Epic are also working on a Winter Dr Slone 👀 (Thanks to @Temimitsu for making the image) https://t.co/MHB5dLnOp4

Having said that, the skin might be released in the Item Shop and not the Battle Pass.

Midas

Midas is another leading character in the Fortnite storyline. Donald Mustard has confirmed that Midas is not dead, as he was in the loop during Chapter 2 Season 3.

Considering that Midas is alive, it won't be a surprise if Fortnite brings back the character in The End live event, and eventually, in the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass.

Crossovers that might take place in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Shiina 🎄 @ShiinaBR FORTNITE X SPIDERMAN - SEE YOU IN CHAPTER 3 FORTNITE X SPIDERMAN - SEE YOU IN CHAPTER 3 https://t.co/jcGhGfEUPm

Alongside these authentic skins, the Battle Pass might contain some crossovers as well. Two of the most hyped crossovers so far have been Spider-Man and Darth Vader from Star-Wars.

Antre @_antre__



Calling it now @DonaldMustard Darth Vader coming to fortnite in DecemberCalling it now @DonaldMustard Darth Vader coming to fortnite in December Calling it now https://t.co/SlShsUQXFt

While Spider-Man has been confirmed by several credible leakers, the Star-Wars crossover has been teased by Donald Mustard himself in his recent social media posts.

All in all, it is self-evident that Epic Games has huge plans for Chapter 3 Season 1, and players can expect a lot from the new Battle Pass and map.

Edited by Saman