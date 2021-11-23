What was the first skin in Fortnite Item Shop? All OG skins listed

Fortnite has been around for a long time, and there are a ton of skins available in the game. Players have been earning, unlocking and purchasing Fortnite skins for several years, so there are quite a few.

Many are considered rare, due to the frequency of their Item Shop appearances or their date of release. The rarest skins could be considered the oldest skins that first appeared in the Item Shop. These are the 10 original Item Shop skins in Fortnite.

First 10 Item Shop skins in Fortnite

1. Skull Trooper

The first skin to show up in the Item Shop is one of the most popular skins in Fortnite. The Skull Trooper was also the first skin to show up in the Item Shop, and was once considered the most rare.

2. Ghoul Trooper

The Ghoul Trooper was added alongside the Skull Trooper in the Weekly section, so these were the first two skins to make it into the Item Shop. It's also become one of the most popular skins among Fortnite players.

Limit Heisen @OHeisen some1 buy this og ghoul trooper acc some1 buy this og ghoul trooper acc

3. Renegade

The Renegade wasn't featured as heavily in the original Item Shop, but it was there alongside the Skull and Ghoul Trooper. It's made a recent reappearance, but was extremely rare for a while.

4. Renegade Raider

The Renegade Raider was introduced in the first battle pass and quickly became a fan favorite. It's been seen several times since then, but players who bought it then have one of the original skins in Fortnite.

5. Aerial Assault Trooper

Another OG skin, the Aerial Assault Trooper has remained one of the rarest skins in the game. It hasn't been seen in almost 1,200 days, making it one of the longest Item Shop absences.

6. Tracker

The Tracker skin was the first Item Shop skin to replace the other daily skins. The Skull Trooper and the Ghoul Trooper remained, but the Tracker entered the Item Shop for the first time.

Tracker is one of the oldest skins from the Item Shop. Image via Epic Games

7. Munitions Expert

The Munitions Expert, which has frequented the Item Shop since its initial appearance, was the second skin to join the second-ever Daily Item Shop.

8. Trooper

Now into the third day of the original Item Shop, the Trooper made its debut. The Trooper is one of the more bland and plain skins available, but it's one of the originals, making it pretty highly sought after.

Trooper may be plain, but it's one of the oldest. Image via Epic Games

9. Special Forces

The Special Forces skin made its debut at the same time, making it one of the ten oldest Item Shop skins that Fortnite has to offer.

10. First Strike Specialist

The First Strike Specialist makes its way onto this list as the final entry, as it was the first Fortnite Daily Item Shop skin to come in on the fourth day.

🌲 HeeHee 🌲 @ploomby Ok I don't like making posts like this but- I really wanna get First Strike Specialist so here's the deal:



If someone gifts me him or just sends me 10$ I'll do TWO fully colored headshots for that person. If this post sounds desperate it's because it is lol. Ok I don't like making posts like this but- I really wanna get First Strike Specialist so here's the deal:If someone gifts me him or just sends me 10$ I'll do TWO fully colored headshots for that person. If this post sounds desperate it's because it is lol. https://t.co/p3rBVjkjz0

ALSO READ Article Continues below

These skins can be rare, though many of them have reappeared several times.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider