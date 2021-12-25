What happens if Fortnite players try to evade their ban?

Fortnite has emerged as one of the most popular Battle Royale games in the last few years. With progressive lore, new content and frequent collaborations, Epic has managed to add millions of players to its community.

Unfortunately, the game's increasing popularity sees several gamers use unfair means to gain an advantage. Inasmuch, the developers have established strict policies and do not hold back from imposing bans upon loopers who try to exploit the system.

It is quite interesting to see what happens when Fortnite players try to fix the issue and unban themselves. This article will reveal the details regarding the same and discuss whether gamers should try to unban themselves.

Players cannot unban themselves in Fortnite

Several members of the Fortnite community have raised queries regarding bans in Fortnite. For example, if a player gets banned for a specific number of days, will changing the system date unban them?.

This system seems to be an innovative way to remove bans and enjoy Fortnite. Popular streamer GKI, who is well known for exposing glitches and system issues, decided to address the above mentioned issue in one of his videos.

The video showcases the procedure which was followed by a gamer. The looper was banned for a day. So the player decided to check whether changing the date will remove the ban or not. Much to the disappointment of the gamer, he did not get unbanned.

Gamers who get banned by the system get a floating message on their screen showing the duration of the ban. After changing the date, this error message gets removed from the system.

With this, loopers will be able to proceed. They can try to enter a game, but the system will prevent the looper from entering and will display an error message.

So there is no way to evade the system. Loopers will have to serve the entire duration of the ban in order to enjoy the game once again.

Why are gamers banned in Fortnite?

Loopers get banned by Epic Games when they violate the set of rules and code of conduct established by the developers. The set of instructions have been developed to ensure fair play and proper gameplay.

The duration of the temporary bans last from a few days to almost a month. However, repeated offenses may lead to a permanent ban.

