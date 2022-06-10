What does the Mythic Sapling do in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Chapter 3 Season 3 introduced a profusion of different POIs in Fortnite. While each POI is interesting in its own way, one of these clearly stands out and that is the Reality Tree, which has quickly become the most famed POI of the season. This visually pleasing, hot drop zone is brimming with many interactive elements and secrets.

Since the introduction of the Fortnite Week Zero Challenges, the Reality Tree has become a bustling location for those players looking to complete multiple quests. In fact, one of the week's challenges is to plant or summon Reality Saplings using Reality Seeds, which can be found near this POI. While many may have completed this challenge already, the Reality Seed is still evolving into something better, every day.

The developers have always strived to make playing Fortnite an immersive experience. Following that legacy, they have added an awe-inspiring feature that clearly speaks of their dedication towards the game and a fun experience for players to enjoy.

Each Sapling interacts differently in different biomes across Fortnite

For those who are unfamiliar with the Reality Seed and the lore that surrounds it, here's a summary. In a newly spawned biome called Reality Falls, there are Reality Pods that spawn at random near the Reality Tree, a newly added POI in Fortnite. These Reality Pods contain Reality Seeds that can be obtained by breaking one of these Pods. Upon breaking it, the Seeds are dispersed all around the Pod.

Once the players collect the Seeds, they can then plant a Reality Sapling in their desired location. This Reality Sapling is then assigned to the player, and it remains intact, no matter how many matches the players participate in. As time passes, Reality Saplings start bearing fruit. Players can now weed the plants and then claim loot from the fruit. As time progresses, the loot's rarity evolves and will finally reach the Mythic level. However, there is a cooling period before the plant can be weeded again.

It was all fun and games until players started to notice something. Whenever players weed plants around the Sapling bearing Mythic fruits, the loot that they get would only contain one type of a weapon. Now, players have planted Saplings all over the island. The results seemed to be the same every time. Though the weapons would differ location wise, the loot gathered was always the same.

It was then that players realized that the location where they plant a Sapling plays a pivotal role in what sort of weapon the fruit would bear. This was only the case when the Sapling would evolve into a Mythic Sapling. It was later revealed that when players planted Seeds across different biomes, the loot being dropped would be different.

If Fortnite players were to plant Saplings in Grassland, the Mythic loot would consist of only the Hammer Assault Rifle, with the same rule applying to the desert as well. In a desert biome, the fruit would bear the Mythic Stinger SMG. In a mountain biome, players would get a loot of Mythic Designated Marksman Rifle (DMR). In Reality Bloom, the fruits would bear the Mythic Two-Shot Shotgun.

All of this indicates the dedcation of the developers of the game to give players an immersive experience. Synonymous to the actual vegetation that grows differently in different geographical areas, this feature renders a touch of the real world in the game. It can also be noted that the developers are pushing the newly introduced weaponry through these loot-dropping fruits. All of these weapons were only launched in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

