What is the Sideways in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Season 8 has also introduced new "Sideways" mechanics on the map. The new mechanic is inspired by the popular Netflix show Stranger Things and replicates the alternate dimension of 'Upside Down' from the show.

There are also multiple different quests related to the Sideways in Fortnite Season 8. Players can complete these quests and earn XP that will help them level up quickly.

Sideways: an alternate reality in Fortnite Season 8

Players who are exploring the Fortnite map in Season 8 will come across multiple different POIs that have been sporting these Sideways pockets. There is a dome-shaped membrane that differentiates reality from Sideways Anomalies in that region.

Players can simply glide into Sideways and they will enter a new dimension that does not look sunny and bright like the rest of the map.

Heavily graded in purple color, Sideways has mist and gravity distortions that make movement and building mechanics different. There are also Cubed Monsters waiting for players to tread into their territory so that they can attack.

Players will also find loot chests containing weapons that are exclusive to these regions. However, players will have to survive the waves of incoming Cubed Monsters who are immense and many in number. The only good news is that the monsters do not spawn indefinitely and players can defeat them with the right tactics.

There are only two weapons that can be found in these unique Season 8 POIs. The Sideways Rifle and Minigun are available from the Sideways loot chests and they come in Mythic, Legendary, Epic, Uncommon and Common.

Staying alive for a certain duration of time will help players earn a ton of XP rewards which will help them level up faster. Drop into Fortnite Season 8 to experience all the new Sideways POIs and unique weapons.

