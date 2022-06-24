What are Social Tags in Fortnite? New feature and uses explained

Epic Games recently added Social Tags in Fortnite update v21.10, and many players are confused about what they are. This all-new feature is one of the greatest things to ever arrive in the Battle Royale game. It is perfect for hardcore and casual players alike, especially those who have tough luck finding decent parties.

In simpler terms, Social Tags in Fortnite are a way for people to find similar players. Each player can enable these tags and represent their style of play using these. Based on these tags, players can match with other players who have similar tags. Social Tags can now help players find their perfect duo or squad in just a few minutes.

Epic Games has added a variety of Social Tags to the game that players can now use. These include tags related to game modes, competitive, and even a player's vibe. Clearly, with these tags, players can now avoid all the toxic teammates as well as those who do not communicate and drop on the other end of the map.

Everything known about Social Tags in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

For the uninitiated, Epic Games recently started testing a feature that can help players look for parties. The feature will introduce players to others who are also looking for a party with the help of a few filters. If players don't have friends who play the Battle Royale game, the brand new Social Tags feature was exactly what they needed.

With update v21.10, the Social Tags feature went live in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Players can now choose between tags like 2v2, Deathrun, Free For All, and more for the Game Mode section. There are similar tags available to describe your vibe, such as Chill, Mic Off, Mic On, etc. Players can even set tags for preferred competitive events like Cosmetic Cup, Hype Cup, Lightning Cup, and more.

- "Looking For Party is a new way to find players based on your common Social Tags. Add Social Tags to your profile now and start finding players!" Social Tags & Looking For Party have rolled out for 10% of the community, soon they will roll out for everyone! (via @The1Jaren - "Looking For Party is a new way to find players based on your common Social Tags. Add Social Tags to your profile now and start finding players!" Social Tags & Looking For Party have rolled out for 10% of the community, soon they will roll out for everyone! (via @The1Jaren)- "Looking For Party is a new way to find players based on your common Social Tags. Add Social Tags to your profile now and start finding players!" https://t.co/ImfzMefAQd

The following steps can help players add Social Tags to their profiles:

Click on your profile icon in the Sidebar. Select +Add Tag option. Add social tags from the available list. Save and confirm the selected tags.

Players can select up to three tags at a time to be displayed on their profile. These tags can be used in the Looking for Party option as well as to get a personalized experience curated by Epic Games.

How does the Looking for Party feature in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 work?

Once players have selected at least one Social Tag, they will be able to match up with similar players by sending and receiving party invites. They can do this through the all-new Looking for Party section in the game. This additional feature helps players join parties based on interest and server region. Players simply need to turn on the Looking for Party option so they can start receiving and sending party invites.

Both the Looking for Party feature and Social Tags in Fortnite have been live for every player since June 22. The features are optional and can be turned off at any point in time. However, using them is certainly the best way to match up with some like-minded players from your server region.

