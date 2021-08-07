What time is the Fortnite Ariana Grande event today (August 7th): Country-wise timings and pre-event preparation details

The Rift Tour featuring Ariana Grande has gotten off to a great start in Fortnite, with more opportunities for those who missed the first go.

Running from August 6 through August 8, today is the middle point for this incredible new Fortnite concert. August 7 sees a global show take place in the game.

This is different than the opening and finale versions of the show, focused solely on the Americas and their timezones. If you want to take part in the global show for today, August 7, follow along.

Fortnite Ariana Grande concert times

The global event will take place in Fortnite for every region of the world at the same time. This means you'll need to know how your timezone matches up with the official timezones used to advertise the Ariana Grande concert.

There will be two shows on August 7 in the America timezones, which means the second show may not take place until August 8 for some countries around the world.

I love @ArianaGrande on @FortniteGame me and my boyfriend @DaviesTeejay watching Ariana Grande live yesterday and relationship goals skins🥰💜 pic.twitter.com/8dDHLXof1w — SpokenAttics (@SpokenAttics) August 7, 2021

The first global show begins at 11 AM PT. This is 2 PM ET, 7 PM BST, 8 PM CST, and 11:30 PM IST. For some Fortnite players, the concert will start their day. For others, it'll be the end to it.

The second August 7 showing of the Fortnite Ariana Grande concert takes place at 9 PM PT. The time translates to 12 AM on August 8 in the ET, 5 AM BST, and 6 AM CST and 9:30 AM IST.

You can wait up to an hour before the Fortnite concert begins. Make sure you get your game loaded, updated if need be and check your Wi-Fi connection.

Fortnite Ariana Grande skin bundle highlights: Both the event and this skin are still sparkling! ✨🎤💗🎵👧 pic.twitter.com/91fWi6ANuR — ImaginaryX (@ImaginaryXYT) August 7, 2021

With all of those things in place, you should be able to watch the Ariana Grande concert with no problems. Being there early will ensure you get your spot and load into the concert lobby.

This is said to be one of the more elaborate Fortnite events of all time, so jump into the Battle Royale and enjoy this special collaboration with music superstar Ariana Grande.

