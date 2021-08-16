What will be the theme for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8? Here is what we know so far

Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite will most probably have a different theme than aliens. Epic Games never fails to surprise fans with such unique themes, owing to which the expectations from the upcoming season are sky-high.

In Chapter 2 Season 7, an ongoing alien invasion has led to the abduction of players and POIs. Though it may not be the case in the new season, players should be ready to face some new challenges.

Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite might resemble Stranger Things

Fans of the popular TV series Stranger Things must be aware of The Upside Down. It is an alternate dimension parallel to the human world.

A new GameplayTag for "Sideways" encounters was added in this update..



I don't know for sure what it's used for, but do you still remember the Sideways leak in one of my posts a few days ago? 👀 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 20, 2021

Leaks have suggested that Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite will introduce a similar The Sideways mechanic. It will work as a portal for monsters to enter the map, and there's a possibility that ridable mechs will accompany these beasts.

Monsters might arrive in Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Hence, it seems like players will have to fight terrifying monsters in Chapter 2 Season 8.

Also, Kevin the Cube will most likely return to Fortnite in the upcoming season. This might begin a dark phase in the game, which will act as the perfect foundation for Chapter 3 of the game.

The return of Kevin the Cube to Fortnite has been mooted (Image via Epic Games)

Chapter 2 Season 8 can have a Halloween theme

Halloween is undoubtedly one of the most significant occasions in Fortnite every year. Every October since 2018, the Fortnitemares event has arrived during this festival in the BR title.

This year will be no exception, and it is safe to assume that Fortnitemares will play an essential role in Chapter 2 Season 8 as well. Accordingly, the map will be spookier than ever with pumpkin heads, witchcraft, gnomes, and ghosts.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 won't disappoint fans who love anime. Naruto Uzumaki could be a Battle Pass skin, and the explosive Kunai weapon can also be added to the arsenal.

But it is unlikely that the entire season will have a Naruto theme.

All in all, the grand theme for Chapter 2 Season 8 is still a massive mystery. From The Sideways and Kevin the Cube to Halloween, there's a lot that Epic can choose to explore.

