When can Frozen Peely reward be claimed in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Frozen Peely is one of the most talked-about free rewards in Fortnite WinterFest 2021. Peely has always been popular among players, and naturally, they would love to own the Frozen Peely skin for free.

Peely is currently frozen in the Cozy Lodge. Here's when the character will completely get rid of the frost and be available.

When will Frozen Peely be available in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

WinterFest 2021 brought many free rewards for players, and Frozen Peely is undoubtedly the best reward on that list.

Peely is currently surrounded by snow in Cozy Lodge, and loopers are confused if they'll be able to unlock the character for free.

HYPEX, on Twitter, has confirmed that Frozen Peely will be claimable as a reward on December 28.

HYPEX @HYPEX Polar Peely's present will fully unmelt on the 28th and that's most likely when it'll become claimable. And for Krisabelle you'd have to claim all 6 presents around her's Polar Peely's present will fully unmelt on the 28th and that's most likely when it'll become claimable. And for Krisabelle you'd have to claim all 6 presents around her's https://t.co/s9MdLj1gZh

The leaker also mentioned that players can get the Krisabelle outfit after claiming all six presents around her.

It is worth noting that Blizzabelle, a style for Krisabelle, is an exclusive WinterFest 2021 reward for PC players who play Fortnite through the Epic Games launcher.

How to get Frozen Peely skin early in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Players can also get the Frozen Peely skin early in Fortnite through discord. They need to join the AK47 Discord and then directly message AK47.

In the text channel, loopers have to type .login and click on Log in to your Epic Games Account. Doing so provides them with a dictionary code value.

The next step is to type .login yet again, but this time, they also have to add the dictionary code value. After logging in, players have to type .winterfest and all WinterFest 2021 rewards will be displayed to them.

From the dropdown menu, players will need to select the 'Polar Peely' skin and the item will be rewarded to them when they open Fortnite and enter the Battle Royale mode.

Readers must note that using the aforementioned method to get the skin early can lead to a ban. Hence, it is best to wait until December 28, and claim the free reward on the intended date.

All in all, Frozen Peely is definitely a great outfit to wear in the frosty regions of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1's Artemis map. WinterFest 2021 will end in a few days, after which the snow on the map will also start melting.

