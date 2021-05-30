When is Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 coming out: Release date, map changes, leaks, and everything we know so far

The end of Season 6 is near, and loopers cannot resist but ask when is Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 coming out.

Recently, social media has been filled with several Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks. Data miners have extracted significant information from in-game files and revealed it to gamers.

Gamers are curious to know about the release date and the leaks of the upcoming season. This article will disclose the release date of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, and give a brief insight into the next season's contents.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Leaks: Maps, release dates, and more

The current Battle Pass ends on June 7th. Data miners believe that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will release on June 8th. However, Epic games is yet to release any kind of official statement regarding the release dates.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the map of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Data miners have recently been able to get hold of several audio files. The spectogram of these audio files reveal the image of a Kangaroo.

The Phone Number Related to this ARG was updated once again, and when the New Audio was put into a Spectrogram it Revealed a *KANGAROO*.



It seems like Kangaroos might be a *NEW ANIMAL* in Season 7..🦘 pic.twitter.com/YgDGXp9B63 — Informer - Fortnite Leaks & News (@InformerLeaks) May 29, 2021

Data miners and loopers believe that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will include these animals. Gamers also believe that the inclusion of these animals will change the map considerably. It is believed that a portion of the island will be designed according to the Australian arid vegetation.

One of the greatest debates that was taking place between gamers was regarding the theme of the game. Several previous leaks have hinted towards a medieval theme. However, the most recent leaks have hinted towards an Alien theme in the game.

Data miners have revealed some posters that showed Alien figurines holding hands with humans. These posters are already in the game, and they tease loopers about the next season being based upon UFOs and Aliens.

It was also revealed that UFOs in the game will abduct gamers and teleport them to random points on the map. During the abduction, the health of the gamers will be healed.

Here is the animation of when Aliens Kidnap you!

Vía @gameshed#Fortnitepic.twitter.com/v3DGHXi6Ff — Parallax | 🛸 Intel (@ParallaxLeaks) May 25, 2021

Popular data miners received eerie postcards via mail. These postcards contain geometric designs and UFOs in neon green paint and have a number in them.

Calling this number will reveal a mechanical voice explicitly talking about extra terrestrial animals. The number is registered in Roswell, New Mexico, which is famous for a possible UFO crash back in 1940s.

The Foreshadow Quests for Fortnite Season 6 has recently gone live. These quests contain several challenges that give significant hints towards the Aliens and UFOs of Season 7.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks only reveal a small portion of what gamers will experience in the upcoming season. The Alien theme has already hyped up gamers, and they are speculating how the story will proceed in Season 7.

Loopers are eager to explore the upcoming season and are patiently waiting for an official statement from Epic to come out soon.