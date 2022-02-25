When does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 end? Season 2 start date, leaks and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will soon get its final update as it rapidly nears its end. So far, it has definitely been full of content, with the community's response being overwhelmingly positive.

With 'The End' live event in Chapter 2 Season 8 taking place in December 2021, Chapter 3 Season 1 has been live for more than two months now. The war between the IO and The Seven has begun, definitely raising the bar in terms of expectations from the community about Chapter 3 Season 2.

Here's everything players need to know about Chapter 3 Season 2 and the end of Chapter 3 Season 1.

When will Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 end?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is scheduled to end on March 19, 2022, and the last update of the season, 19.40, should be released on March 1, 2022. Accordingly, Chapter 3 Season 2 should begin the very next day on March 20, 2022.

As expected, the 19.40 update is likely to intensify the situation between Dr. Slone and The Foundation. Apparently, the Imagined Order is trying to reincarnate the Cattus Monster from Chapter 1 to regain its control over the Zero Point.

On the flip side, The Seven is relying on The Paradigm to return and make a Mecha monster robot to defeat Cattus. It is worth noting that The Paradigm could be a snapshot of Singularity, who was the island's savior in Chapter 1.

Apart from storyline developments, loopers should not expect any major map changes from the 19.40 update. It is safe to assume that new features and mechanics will only be introduced with Chapter 3 Season 2.

Having said that, there's a possibility that some parts of Tilted Towers will be affected by the ongoing earthquakes. The Imagined Order's drillers will enter the OG POI temporarily, which could lead to its destruction.

HYPEX @HYPEX Here's where the earthquake cracks will appear (the red lines), it's most likely multiple drillers or one going through the map looking for something, they enter Tilted for a short time but then they stop next to The Devoured landmark, and they also pop out of those 3 X's Here's where the earthquake cracks will appear (the red lines), it's most likely multiple drillers or one going through the map looking for something, they enter Tilted for a short time but then they stop next to The Devoured landmark, and they also pop out of those 3 X's https://t.co/G8oDQ52UEN

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: release date and leaks

If everything goes as planned and there are no unexpected delays, Chapter 3 Season 2 should be released on March 20, 2022, quite possibly bringing with it interesting features such as Tactical Sprint and Tactical Overshield.

HYPEX @HYPEX All these upcoming things are hinting more & more towards an IO & Seven war season, you can't tell me otherwise..



- Tank Vehicle

- Tactical Sprinting

- Tactical Overshield

- Clamber (Parkou/Climbing)

- Unreleased Mythic Thermal AR

- Vehicle Mods (Turrets & Possible Armor) All these upcoming things are hinting more & more towards an IO & Seven war season, you can't tell me otherwise..- Tank Vehicle- Tactical Sprinting- Tactical Overshield- Clamber (Parkou/Climbing)- Unreleased Mythic Thermal AR- Vehicle Mods (Turrets & Possible Armor) https://t.co/UqM2KHIpOV

Moreover, as per leaker HYPEX, the developers have been working on a massive vehicle which is most likely IO's drilling machine. There's a Mythic Thermal AR weapon in the files as well, and it should be released with Chapter 3 Season 2.

HYPEX @HYPEX This might be the biggest stretch but.. *Could* this be The Origin & The Sisters?



I know their suit colors don't match the pattern, but the suit design/pattern does match The Seven's suits in many ways.. But again, the 2 females could be 1 skin with edit styles. This might be the biggest stretch but.. *Could* this be The Origin & The Sisters?I know their suit colors don't match the pattern, but the suit design/pattern does match The Seven's suits in many ways.. But again, the 2 females could be 1 skin with edit styles. https://t.co/ml8zTLSRal

As for the Battle Pass, skins of The Origin, The Sister, and Gunnar might be added in the upcoming Chapter 3 Season 2.

Shiina @ShiinaBR ICYMI: These are the two encrypted skin code names that we still know about. There could be more, but these are 100% encrypted at the moment:



- Gimmick (Male)

- ValentineFashion (Female)



One of them is the upcoming Crew Pack (Gunnar?) ICYMI: These are the two encrypted skin code names that we still know about. There could be more, but these are 100% encrypted at the moment:- Gimmick (Male)- ValentineFashion (Female)One of them is the upcoming Crew Pack (Gunnar?)

Ideally, Chapter 3 Season 2 should continue the momentum that Fortnite has gained from Chapter 3 Season 1. As usual, Epic Games is quite likely to satisfy its playerbase with constant updates, map changes, and weapon tunings.

Edited by Atul S