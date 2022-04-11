When does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 begin?

With the launch of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, the release date for the next season was also revealed. Players who grind the game hard every season always want to know how much time they will get to complete the Battle Pass and unlock all the bonus styles for the Battle Pass skins.

Chapter 3 Season 2 brought forward an exciting new season with multiple Marvel characters once again stealing the show. From Doctor Strange to the Prowler, players can unlock all the new skins from the paid Battle Pass and equip them in Battle Royale matches.

The new movement mechanics allow players to parkour and new vehicles to navigate the island as the war wages between the Imagined order and the "Resistance" Seven. There are tons of fresh Easter eggs on the island that players can spot if they have a keen eye for minor things.

Release date for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

For all the players who are wondering about the time they have left to unlock the Battle Pass and more this season, it will be less than two months. Chapter 3 Season 3 of the fan-favorite Battle Royale title will be released on June 4.

HYPEX @HYPEX Chapter 3 Season 2 Ends on June 3rd (Season 3 starts on the 4th) Chapter 3 Season 2 Ends on June 3rd (Season 3 starts on the 4th)

Players have plenty of time to complete all the challenges and earn enough XP in the Battle Royale mode to unlock the initial 100 tiers. They will have to grind hard and fast if they wish to unlock the bonus styles for the Battle Royale skins. The bonus styles are available beyond tier 100, and the required XP for each tier also increases with the climb.

Chapter 3 Season 3 will have a weekend launch, and players can expect the update to drop early in the morning. There is currently no news about any end-of-season event, something players were always treated to in Chapter 2. However, with the war between the Imagined Order and the Seven, some drastic changes can be expected.

Spotted by Darth Vader is planned to be a chapter 3 season 3 skin, this was spotted in the recent unreal engine 5 stream! #Fortnite Spotted by @polaqwym Darth Vader is planned to be a chapter 3 season 3 skin, this was spotted in the recent unreal engine 5 stream! #Fortnite Spotted by @polaqwym https://t.co/OdTMCyzzCm

Fortnite Battle Royale is currently in an exciting place, with Chapter 3 bringing back interest within the community with new surprises and cosmetics that appeal to the masses. Loopers can expect Epic Games to continue this streak with the upcoming season.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar