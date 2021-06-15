When is Fortnite Mobile coming back (Season 7): Everything we know so far

Loopers are eager to know when Season 7 will be available on Fortnite Mobile. Epic Games has recently released Fortnite Season 7. Gamers are having quality time dropping into the alien-themed season and marching towards Victory Royale.

Loopers who use a PC or console are having a delightful time. However, the game has been absent from mobiles for a long time. Gamers have been wondering when Fortnite Mobile will come back in Season 7.

Fortnite Mobile: Gamers see the game returning to their device in Season 7

Epic recently engaged in a lawsuit against tech giant Apple regarding Fortnite Mobile. Epic challenged Apple's practices in the iOS App Store. Epic has raised objections to Apple's restrictions upon apps having third-party payment portals.

Apparently, Apple receives around 30% revenue cut for every in-app purchase made through the payment portal prescribed in the App Store. Epic wanted to bypass this as the revenue cut was incurring huge losses to the company.

Epic introduced a different payment option that compelled Apple to ban Fortnite from the App Store. This also forced Epic to file a lawsuit against Apple in United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

The two-week-long trial is yet to get a verdict and the judges are working to deliver it as soon as possible.

it’s been 3 weeks since fortnite vs apple ended, and we still don’t know who won. any day now… — GOLDEN (@imgoldenyt) June 14, 2021

Season 7 kicked off on June 8th, and since then, gamers have wondered when the game will return to mobiles.

It was recently revealed that Android users are getting a lot of Fortnite mobile updates of late. Several gamers have taken to Twitter to reveal the new loading screen and updates that explicitly show the introduction of Season 7.

This is the start screen on Fortnite mobile pic.twitter.com/ni4UrgjVQ2 — Pro Leaks (@Progame61933212) June 8, 2021

The verdict in the Apple vs. Epic lawsuit is yet to arrive. However, it was recently reported that the CEO of Epic has confirmed that an agreement has been reached between Apple and Epic. It was also reported that Fortnite Mobile will be returning to the App Store very soon.

Epic Games CEO, Tim Sweeney, just confirmed Apple had came to an agreement and Fortnite Mobile will return to the App Store TONIGHT! — a egg🥚 (@codejustdj) June 10, 2021

The Samsung Galaxy Game Launcher also featured a brand new Fortnite Season 7 loading screen.

The absence of the Epic vs Apple verdict has put Fortnite Mobile in jeopardy. Gamers are eager to know when Fortnite Mobile will be available. Some sources claim that the agreement will mean that Epic will return to the game store. However, the verdict will determine most of the actions.

The entire scenario will be clear once the verdict is delivered. Gamers anticipate that the entire fiasco regarding Fortnite Mobile will be clear in the coming weeks.

Edited by Gautham Balaji