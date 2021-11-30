When does Fortnite Season 8 end? Chapter 3 start date, downtime, and more

December is here, which means the final drumrolls for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 have started. Gamers are busy enjoying the last lap of the Cubed-themed season and are grinding as much XP as possible to unlock the exclusive Battle Pass rewards.

It is no secret that following the end of Chapter 2 Season 8, Epic Games will roll out Chapter 3 for Fortnite. However, several queries are going around in the community regarding the end of Chapter 2 Season 8, and the upcoming chapter.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Information regarding end of the season

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 end date

• The Chapter 2 Finale is nearly underway! The countdown has appeared in-game between the Guava Fort and the Pyramid counting down until December 4th at 4pm ET/9pm UTC! ⏲ #Fortnite Map Update: 24/11/21 🗺📍

The end of a season in Fortnite is marked by a live event that helps in a systematic transition into a different season. The live event for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is quite extensive as it will help demonstrate the island's transition from one chapter to another.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will end on December 4, and the live event will start right after that. The countdown timer is already up and ticking, showing that the live event will commence at 4 pm ET.

When does Chapter 3 start?

As mentioned above, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is expected to end on December 4, which will be followed by an end-of-season live event. In normal circumstances, the new season would've commenced the following day itself.

Since Chapter 2 Season 8 will give way to a new chapter altogether, the developers will take some time to make the necessary changes. A new reality will be introduced that will contain a new map for gamers to explore.

All these actions will delay the start of Fortnite Chapter 3. Therefore, gamers won't be able to get the new phase before December 8.

Apparently, the Xbox Store reveals the end date of Chapter 2 Season 8 to be on December 7. This confirms speculation that Chapter 3 will kick off on December 8.

When is the downtime?

The Convergence is complete and the countdown to The End has begun ⏰



Like this tweet to be reminded to join the Chapter 2 Finale on December 4 at 4 PM ET.

The end-of-season live event will kick off on December 4 at 4 pm ET. Loopers are advised to join the lobby at least thirty minutes before the stipulated time just to be safe. The event won't repeat itself and will take around 15-20 minutes to get over.

Speculation is that the live event will show the entire island being gulped by a gigantic black hole while loopers have escaped into a different reality. The downtime will begin right after the live event ends and will continue to exist for the next three days.

Ultimately on December 8, players will see the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 3 with a new island and new POIs.

