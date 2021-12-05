When does the Fortnite Season 8 live event start? Full list of regional timings

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event will bring an end to the entire chapter later today.

Everyone is ready for Chapter 3 to arrive, but they have to get through The End first. This has been set up as one of the most exciting and important Fortnite live events in the history of the game.

If you want to tune in, whether by taking part live in the gaming or watching someone stream it, you'll need to know when it is happening. While it will start at the same time globally, timezones make it confusing when it begins.

Fortnite Season 8 live event regional start times

Epic Games has always advised players to log in to Fortnite up to an hour before a live event starts. This ensures there are no connection issues and they can make it into the game.

From there, around half an hour prior to the live event beginning, the lobby will be open for players to join. Then at the start time, a 15 to 30-minute banger of an event will usher in Chapter 3.

So, when does the Fortnite Season 8 live event start for different regions around the world? The event begins for most players on December 4, 2021, but some regions will see it take place on December 5.

US East : 4.00 PM EST

: 4.00 PM EST US West : 1.00 PM PST

: 1.00 PM PST Britain : 9.00 PM GMT

: 9.00 PM GMT Mexico : 3.00 PM ME

: 3.00 PM ME India : 2.30 AM IST

: 2.30 AM IST Australia: 7.00 AM AEST

Both India and Australia will be on December 5, and time zones around those areas. If you aren't in any of the zones listed above, you can check on Google to match up that time with wherever you are located.

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event will only happen once, and Epic Games has once again informed players that the replay feature will not be available for this event.

If you want to relive it, you will have to watch a recording or record it yourself. Be sure you sign in to Fortnite at the appropriate time in your location so you can see how Chapter 2 ends.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar