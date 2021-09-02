When is the live event in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7?: Start timing, venue, and other details

Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite will soon end with a live event called Operation SkyFire. This will bring massive changes to the game's storyline and lay the perfect foundation for the upcoming season.

Leaks have suggested that the countdown for the Season 7 live event will begin soon. Due to a bug, some players have already spotted the countdown as a placeholder, indicating that the live event is closer than ever.

When is the live event in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7?

To estimate the start date of the live event, players must understand the story behind it.

Dr. Slone and IO had been secretly building a CounterMeasure bomb beneath Corny Complex. When the Mothership UFO abducts the POI, the bomb will explode and end the ongoing alien invasion.

All three stages of Corny Complex being upducted: pic.twitter.com/x0Nqk8rBrk — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 31, 2021

The abduction process for Corny Complex has already begun, implying that the POI will soon vanish from the map.

The countdown for SkyFire will most likely begin on September 3, and several leaks on Twitter and Reddit have confirmed this:

Event countdown will starten prob 9/3 insider Was right pic.twitter.com/bTA0LeTAD5 — iOnlyPlayAsFoundation (@Fortdation) August 31, 2021

Something codenamed "Skyfire" (The mothership) will start counting down 9/3 this will most likely be for the event! #Fortnite — Fortnite Leaks & News (@FNinformation) August 24, 2021

Corny Complex is one of the most popular POIs among Fortnite players. It is certainly surprising that Epic Games has decided to remove it altogether in Chapter 2, Season 7. Having said that, the abducted POIs might return in Chapter 2, Season 8, or later.

What to expect from the Chapter 2 Season 7 live event

As aforementioned, the Chapter 2 Season 7 live event will revolve around stopping the alien invasion. Players might witness a gigantic explosion that crashes the Mothership UFO and creates a rumored Crash Site POI on the map.

Mothership UFO is abducting POIs in Fortnite(Image via Fortnite)

During the live event, players will be inside the Mothership UFO carrying an EMP backbling. The goal is to hijack the prison cell and drop the bombs inside the Mothership UFO.

Moreover, Dr. Slone and IO have played a prominent part in the resistance against aliens. Hence, players might get to see Dr. Sloan and learn more about the IO's plans.

Lastly, it was surprising that Fortnite dropped the Foundation storyline in Chapter 2, Season 7. The Seven has always been one of the most interesting parts of the Fortnite lore since Chapter 1, and players would definitely love to know more about the group.

