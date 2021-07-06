When is next Fortnite update (17.20) coming out: Alien Nanites, Holly Hatchery, and more

Epic has been adding new aspects to Fortnite ever since Season 7 was released. The season started off with aliens and UFOs being introduced to the island. The transition was literally an epic one, and gamers have been enjoying exploring the map ever since.

The v17.10 update rolled out several new features to the island, including the Cosmic Summer event and its associated quests as well, Alien Parasites and several other NPCs.

The v17.20 update is around the corner and gamers are eager to take a peek inside.

The next Fortnite update is expected to be out on July 14th. Gamers can expect a lot of new stuff to feature in the game.

Fortnite Season 7: v17.20 update to bring Zyg and Choppy NPC

After the release of the v17.10 update, a new NPC was added to the island. The new NPC named the Zyg and Choppy used to spawn near the Hydro16 and had an Alien Parasite near its periphery.

Gamers who visited the POI used to get the exclusive Ray gun by eliminating Zyg and Choppy. However, it was removed after a couple of days as it was added by mistake.

Zyg and Choppy's Ray Gun is Fortnite newest Mythic weapon... but does anyone actually like this thing? pic.twitter.com/e7OSGeqA5g — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) June 23, 2021

Ever since then, gamers have been trying to figure out when the Zyg and Choppy will return to Fortnite Season 7. Recent leaks have indicated that the NPC will make a comeback to the island following the v17.20 update.

Over the past few days, it has been rumored that the Holly Hedges POI will undergo massive changes soon. It was recently leaked that Aliens will be taking over the POI and it will be turning into a breeding station for Alien Parasites

Alien Parasites reportedly gets attached to the looper's head and reduces health to 60. However, it protects the gamer from getting a headshot from the enemies.

The Holly Hedges will be infected by these Alien parasites, and the POI will change its name to the Holly Hatcheries following the v17.20 update.

Another major item that will be introduced in the game after the next update is the Alien Nanites. Data miners have already leaked information regarding this upcoming item in Fortnite.

Alien Nanites will create anti-gravity zones in the deployed area and will give gamers a levitating experience. This could be useful by getting an altitude advantage during close range combats.

Here's what to expect in tomorrow's #Fortnite Content Update:



- Alien Nanites item - Used to create anti-gravity zones or craft standard weapons into high-tech versions

- Holly Hatchery POI change, Alien trees and parasite eggs at this updated POI

- Zyg and Choppy NPC re-enabled pic.twitter.com/DRhE2Xe9Dy — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) July 5, 2021

The Alien Nanites can also be used to craft a standard weapon to convert it into a high-tech weapon in Fortnite Season 7.

The v17.20 update will introduce some more amazing features. As of now, only these have been uncovered. Gamers are advised to keep an eye out on the social media sites of various data miners to get a hold of further Fortnite Season 7 leaks.

Edited by Gautham Balaji