When is the next Fortnite Update for Chapter 3 Season 1? End of Tilted, Earthquakes, and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is nearing its end, and loopers eagerly await the 19.40 patch. The updates have been loaded with content lately, and accordingly, the expectations from this season's final update are sky-scraping.

Moreover, a war between the Imagined Order and The Seven has begun, and it feels like Chapter 2 Season 2, all over again. Massive IO drills can be seen on the map and are also causing earthquakes.

Here's everything players need to know about the next major update in Chapter 3.

Fortnite 19.40 update release date speculated

Leakers have already revealed that patch 19.40 will be the last update for Chapter 3 Season 1. It should ideally lay the foundation for the upcoming live event.

Fortnite updates are released on Tuesdays, and it is safe to assume that the 19.40 patch will be available on March 1, 2022. Until then, players can enjoy Tilted Towers, Treasure Maps, and swing across the island with their web-shooter.

Epic Games has started working on Chapter 3 Season 2, and the update for the same should be released on March 22.

What to expect from Fortnite 19.40 update

A ton of new content was added to Chapter 3 Season 1, with the 19.10 and 19.20 updates. From Tilted Towers to Covert Canyon, several locations were released, and the weapon pool was altered to balance the meta.

Regardless, certain mechanics like Tactical Sprint are yet to be added to Fortnite.

Unless it’s already in game now, we will most likely see this feature added in Chapter 3 Season 2

#Fortnite A gameplay tag for "Tactical Sprint" has been added in v19.30

Leaker iFireMonkey has also suggested that the following game modes will arrive in update 19.40:

Horde Rush

Unvaulted LTM

Mobility, Chicken, & Bargain Bin Wild Weeks

Another change that many fans might not be expecting is the end of Tilted Towers. The OG POI from Chapter 1 was a huge hit when it returned after years, but from the looks of it, Epic Games is planning to destroy it all over again.

Leaks have indicated that the earthquakes will become more intense with time, and many parts of the island will be affected. Some buildings of Tilted Towers are included in the earthquake-prone region, and it might not end well for the fan-favorite POI.

As of now, Treasure Maps have returned with the Uncharted crossover, and the community is loving the season. Epic Games would love to continue the momentum with Chapter 3 Season 2, and many fans expect its theme to be either Star Wars or an all-out war between Dr. Slone and The Foundation.

