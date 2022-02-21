×
When is the next Fortnite Update for Chapter 3 Season 1? End of Tilted, Earthquakes, and more

Fortnite 19.40 update release date and what to expect from it (Image via Epic Games)
Fortnite 19.40 update release date and what to expect from it (Image via Epic Games)
Modified Feb 21, 2022 06:34 PM IST
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is nearing its end, and loopers eagerly await the 19.40 patch. The updates have been loaded with content lately, and accordingly, the expectations from this season's final update are sky-scraping.

Moreover, a war between the Imagined Order and The Seven has begun, and it feels like Chapter 2 Season 2, all over again. Massive IO drills can be seen on the map and are also causing earthquakes.

Here's everything players need to know about the next major update in Chapter 3.

Fortnite 19.40 update release date speculated

Leakers have already revealed that patch 19.40 will be the last update for Chapter 3 Season 1. It should ideally lay the foundation for the upcoming live event.

Based on this; v19.40 should be the FINAL update this season (we are currently in v19.20). https://t.co/hVAMYjvLhF

Fortnite updates are released on Tuesdays, and it is safe to assume that the 19.40 patch will be available on March 1, 2022. Until then, players can enjoy Tilted Towers, Treasure Maps, and swing across the island with their web-shooter.

Upcoming updates: #Fortnite19.30 - February 1519.40 - March 120.00 - March 22

Epic Games has started working on Chapter 3 Season 2, and the update for the same should be released on March 22.

What to expect from Fortnite 19.40 update

A ton of new content was added to Chapter 3 Season 1, with the 19.10 and 19.20 updates. From Tilted Towers to Covert Canyon, several locations were released, and the weapon pool was altered to balance the meta.

Regardless, certain mechanics like Tactical Sprint are yet to be added to Fortnite.

A gameplay tag for “Tactical Sprint” has been added in v19.30Unless it’s already in game now, we will most likely see this feature added in Chapter 3 Season 2#Fortnite

Leaker iFireMonkey has also suggested that the following game modes will arrive in update 19.40:

  • Horde Rush
  • Unvaulted LTM
  • Mobility, Chicken, & Bargain Bin Wild Weeks
The final update of Chapter 3 - Season 1 currently has had 186 builds and is expected to release ~March 1st.Some challenge content we might see in that update is:- Horde Rush & Unvaulted LTM Challenges- Mobility, Chicken, & Bargain Bin Wild Weeks

Another change that many fans might not be expecting is the end of Tilted Towers. The OG POI from Chapter 1 was a huge hit when it returned after years, but from the looks of it, Epic Games is planning to destroy it all over again.

Leaks have indicated that the earthquakes will become more intense with time, and many parts of the island will be affected. Some buildings of Tilted Towers are included in the earthquake-prone region, and it might not end well for the fan-favorite POI.

The Crater, caused by the earthquakes, that will apear at the building near Tilted Towers is currently encrypted. https://t.co/L86pIW2xS1
As of now, Treasure Maps have returned with the Uncharted crossover, and the community is loving the season. Epic Games would love to continue the momentum with Chapter 3 Season 2, and many fans expect its theme to be either Star Wars or an all-out war between Dr. Slone and The Foundation.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
