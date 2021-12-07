When are Tornadoes coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 has just begun and a ton of new content will be unveiled in the upcoming weeks. This includes tornadoes, Tilted Towers, monsters, and more.

Epic Games will be experimenting with the weather conditions in Fortnite with Chapter 3 Season 1. While the storm is an ever-lasting force on the island, loopers will also witness tornadoes and lightning.

Here's everything players need to know about the arrival of extreme weather mechanics in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Tornadoes and lightning mechanics to soon arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

In a blog post, Epic Games has confirmed that tornadoes and lightning mechanics will be added to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 at a later date.

While lightning will most likely shock players and deplete their HP, tornadoes will spin loopers around and randomly shoot them out across the map.

Leakers have found tornadoes in the Weekly challenges for Chapter 3 Season 1 as well. One such weekly challenge requires players to ride in a tornado while in a vehicle for 15 seconds.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Things mentioned in Chapter 3 - Season 1 weekly challenges that aren't out yet:



However, there's no information on the release date of this weekly challenge yet. As of now, it is difficult to speculate a release date for tornadoes, lightning, and other weather mechanics in Chapter 3 Season 1.

It looks like the Tornadoes will occur in random locations on the map, and players will have to avoid them to save health and time. Interestingly, similar weather mechanics are also available in Battlefield 2042, and players are naturally eager to compare the tornadoes in both multiplayer games.

Eli @EliLikesRice Fortnite has a better tornado than 2042 Fortnite has a better tornado than 2042 https://t.co/Jgiz3VuQxj

Other Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 weekly challenges reveal upcoming content

The leaked Chapter 3 Season 1 weekly challenges have certainly helped in confirming the upcoming content.

A weekly challenge requires players to eliminate opponents in Tilted Towers, while another is based on interacting with Butter Cake (dinosaur).

Shiina @ShiinaBR



This is because one Week 8 Challenge is "Eliminate an opponent in Tilted Towers" !!!



(Thanks to TILTED TOWERS WILL BE 100% BE BACK BY WEEK 8!! 🔥This is because one Week 8 Challenge is "Eliminate an opponent in Tilted Towers" !!!(Thanks to @MidaRado for making me aware of this!) TILTED TOWERS WILL BE 100% BE BACK BY WEEK 8!! 🔥This is because one Week 8 Challenge is "Eliminate an opponent in Tilted Towers" !!!(Thanks to @MidaRado for making me aware of this!) https://t.co/gEZP0gdx4J

The leaked challenges have confirmed that Tilted Towers, rideable monsters, lightning, tornadoes, Drill Scanners, Flare Guns, and Grenade Launchers will be added to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 soon.

All in all, the new Fortnite chapter has been everything that players have asked for. The map has many new locations as well as OG POIs and the loot pool is more diversified than ever with the addition of weapons such as the MK Seven assault rifle.

