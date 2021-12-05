When will you be able to play Fortnite again? Chapter 3 start timings, leaks and more

After more than two years, Fortnite finally concluded its Chapter 2 storyline with a bang in the game's last live event fittingly titled, The End.

During the event, a massive black hole engulfed the entire map, and since then, the game's been offline as the developers prepare for the start of Fortnite Chapter 3.

So when will Fortnite start again with Chapter 3, and what can fans expect to see from the next storyline of the popular Battle Royale title?

Shiina @ShiinaBR CHAPTER 3 - SEASON 1: FLIPPED TRAILER CHAPTER 3 - SEASON 1: FLIPPED TRAILER https://t.co/1de5Sp06MQ

Leaks and rumors suggest wild future for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 to drop on December 5, at 10 AM ET

Just like at the end of Chapter 1, Fortnite is currently undergoing downtime, and fans are impatiently waiting to hear more about the start time of the upcoming chapter.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Fortnite Chapter 3 - Season 1 is now CONFIRMED to begin at 10 AM Eastern Time based on the following hotfixed line (in UTC)



While the developers at Epic Games talked about the downtime going on for about two days, it seems like the developers have scratched that plan as leakers posted news about the start of Chapter 3 Season 1 to be December 5, at 10 AM ET.

New leaks reveal the arrival of Spider-Man

While Fortnite fans wait for the new chapter to start, it seems like the Battle Pass trailer leak has already shed some light on some of the stuff they can expect to see soon. This includes the arrival of the iconic Marvel superhero in Spider-Man as part of the game's next big collaboration.

Players will also see The Rock return as The Foundation after he first made an appearance in Chapter 2 Season 5. The People's Champion was last seen during The End yesterday when the event finally confirmed his existence with the character's unmasking.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Foundation will have an unmasked variant! The Foundation will have an unmasked variant! https://t.co/HI7KSxrc0O

The leaked Battle Pass trailer for Chapter 3 Season 1 also confirmed the future arrival of Gears of War characters Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz.

Massive changes to the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map

Other than that, fans can expect to see a major overhaul of the game's map as well, with the theme set around flipping Fortnite. It will feature new POIs, including the likes of Sleepy Sound, Logjam, Camp Cuddles, and many more.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Here is a list of ONLY the locations that have names showing on the actual map:



As part of the Fortnite x Spider-Man collaboration, the map will also have a new landmark set around the Daily Bugle, where Peter Parker used to work as a photographer. Additionally, following his heroics during The End live event, it seems like The Foundation will also have his own statute on the Island.

Finally, to cap things off, new rumors suggest the return of iconic POIs in Fortnite Chapter 3, like Shift Shafts and Greasy Groves. Plus, the highly popular Tilted Towers will make an appearance on the new map, exciting fans worldwide.

With only a few hours left, the new leaks have hyped the next chapter of Fortnite, and players can't wait to finally try the game out soon.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar