When will Craft Items milestone be active in Fortnite chapter 3 Season 1?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has come replete with a new set of quests and XP challenges for loopers worldwide. Milestone Quests have also been added to the game, and players can complete them to gain massive amounts of additional XP.

A Milestone Quest in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 requires loopers to craft items, and here's everything they need to know about it.

Fortnite community perplexed over Craft Items milestone in Chapter 3 Season 1

Milestones in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 are a great way for gamers to level up quickly and unlock the Spider-Man skin. There are 19 of them, with each having s 20 stages.

Completing one stage of a milestone gives 8,000 XP, which implies that finishing an entire milestone grants 160,000 XP. If loopers achieve the 19 available milestones, they'll be able to gather a staggering 3,040,000 XP.

It is self-evident that Fortnite users want to complete all the milestones as soon as possible. However, it seems there is no way through which they can achieve the 'Craft Items' milestone.

Even though the crafting mechanics were added to Fortnite during Chapter 2 Season 5, they aren't available in the current season.

TTV IM_NORTHERN @CK_Northern @FortniteGame Hey fortnite what up with the craft item milestone @FortniteGame Hey fortnite what up with the craft item milestone

When will crafting be added to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

It is worth noting that crafting in Fortnite was previously added for weapons. Players could upgrade their weapons by collecting items such as animal bones and mechanical parts.

At the moment, loopers should not waste their time hunting for crafting items in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. The mechanics will most likely be added in the upcoming updates.

Leakers such as HYPEX have revealed that a wide range of new shielding and healing items will arrive soon. There's a possibility that the new crafting mechanics will help upgrade weapons and create objects that provide shields.

HYPEX @HYPEX Upcoming Quick Heal Item - "Consume for some light healing and a burst of speed":

- Max Stack Size: 6

- Heal Amount: 15

- Multiplies health like peppers

- Speed Duration: +3 seconds every use



It also has a "Durr Burger" version:

- Max Stack Size: 3

- Heal Amount: 50 Upcoming Quick Heal Item - "Consume for some light healing and a burst of speed":- Max Stack Size: 6- Heal Amount: 15- Multiplies health like peppers- Speed Duration: +3 seconds every useIt also has a "Durr Burger" version:- Max Stack Size: 3- Heal Amount: 50

Moreover, leakers claim that animals such as bears will be added to the map. Players might be able to hunt and gather crafting materials from these animals.

HYPEX @HYPEX Possible bear wild life teaser in Camp Cuddle.. There's also these unreleased animal sounds:



- Roar (probably for the Bear)

- Sneeze (probably for Butter Cake)

- Lure

- Charge Possible bear wild life teaser in Camp Cuddle.. There's also these unreleased animal sounds:- Roar (probably for the Bear)- Sneeze (probably for Butter Cake)- Lure- Charge https://t.co/24OpygHlUX

Epic Games might have delayed the release of crafting in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 to avoid gamers leveling up extremely fast.

Also Read Article Continues below

The return of crafting in Fortnite is expected to impact the meta positively. A plethora of weapons currently being ignored by players might be able to gain some significance with crafting.

Edited by Ravi Iyer